Enjoy two pizza slices and a 20 oz. Coke or Sprite for only $5 at participating stores nationwide

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is celebrating autumn with an irresistible new $5 Pizza Meal Deal, featuring new, bigger slices for both whole pizza and by-the-slice. Starting October 30 for a limited time, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can snag two pizza slices and any 20 oz. Coke or Sprite for only $5 at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.*

Slice into Savings with 7-Eleven, Inc.’s $5 Pizza Meal Deal

But the excitement doesn't stop there. 7-Eleven is calling on all Philly Cheesesteak lovers to run, not walk, to try the new Philly Cheesesteak pizza. Combining the savory elements of a classic cheesesteak with the comforting appeal of pizza, the new Philly Cheesesteak pizza features thinly sliced, rich and umami-packed beef with creamy, melted provolone that adds a gooey texture and sharpness. It's all topped off with the crunch of bell peppers and onions that introduce a sweet and slightly caramelized flavor.

"Our $5 Pizza Meal Deal offers an unbeatable value that is designed to bring family and friends together over fresh pizza and celebrate the diverse flavors our customers love – because every slice tells a story," said Deanna Hall, Senior Product Director, Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc. "With the introduction of our Philly Cheesesteak pizza, customers have even more options to share great moments and enjoy their favorite flavors without compromise, one slice at a time!"

Enjoy the $5 Pizza Meal Deal without leaving the house with 7NOW® Delivery. 7NOW Delivery is available throughout the U.S. with real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com. Become a loyalty member by downloading the 7-Eleven or Speedway apps from the App Store or Google Play or by visiting 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com.

*Valid 10/30/24-1/7/25. Plus tax. Limit 2 per day. See app for more details. ©2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

