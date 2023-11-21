Slice, Slice Baby: 7-Eleven, Inc. Brings Pizza Deals to the Holiday Season

7-ELEVEN INC.

21 Nov, 2023, 07:11 ET

The world's largest convenience retailer gives customers the gift of pizza to fuel the holiday hustle at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023  'Tis the season for pizza at 7-Eleven, Inc.! The world's largest convenience retailer is giving 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty members the gift of pizza this holiday season, with deals on whole pizzas that can feed the entire family on holidays through the end of the year -- available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

On Thanksgiving Eve (November 22), Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, loyalty members can snag any flavor whole pizza for just $6.*  And that's not all. Customers who need a quick bite on the go can also save on cheeseburger sliders, now only $3 for 2 sliders all season long**. Or, try the new Garlic Parm Meatballs seasoned with Italian herbs and spices, available for $3 through the end of the year.*** 

"We know this time of year can be hectic, but your local 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores are here to take some things off your plate… and put some pizza on it!" said Dave Strachan, 7-Eleven Senior Vice President of Fresh Foods. "We are all about making our customer's lives easier, whether that is by being there when they need to pick up a bottle of wine on the way to the holiday party or by providing a quick, easy hot meal during the holiday shuffle." 

7-Eleven recently debuted its lineup of holiday beverages perfect for the colder months, including Peppermint Bark Coffee and Winter Wonderland Cocoa. Those who prefer the classics can also add some holiday cheer to their daily cup of coffee with gingerbread syrup for the perfect winter pick-me-up in the brand's limited edition seasonal cup. For those who prefer candy to caffeine, M&M's, Twix and Snickers holiday share size are just $1 through January 9.****

If the weather outside is frightful, customers can have their pizza, along with snacks or beverages like CELSIUS® delivered directly to their door with 7NOW® Delivery, which is accessible throughout the U.S. with real-time tracking, usually delivered within 30 minutes. Customers can download the 7NOW app from the App Store or Google Play. Become a loyalty member by downloading the 7-Eleven or Speedway apps from the App Store or Google Play or by visiting 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com.

*Valid only on 11/22/23. Limit 1 per order.

**Valid thru 1/9/24. Consumer pays applicable sales tax. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating 7‑Eleven stores.

***Valid thru 1/9/24. Consumer pays applicable sales tax. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating 7‑Eleven stores.

**** Valid 12/14/23 - 12/25/23. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees & sales taxes. ©2023 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc. 

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

CONTACT:     

7-Eleven, Inc. 

Corporate Communications 

[email protected]  

SOURCE 7-ELEVEN INC.

