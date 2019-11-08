Slickdeals Announces "20 Days of Slickdeals," its 20th Anniversary Celebration Featuring a 20 Day Countdown to Black Friday

Exclusive Deals : Beginning on November 9, through Thanksgiving Day, Slickdeals will be offering exclusive deals and giveaways from top stores such as Macy's, Dell, Kohl's and more. A new offer will launch every morning at 9am pacific / 12pm eastern.

Philanthropy: Slickdeals will be a media partner on a $20,000 Ultimate Gaming Rig sweepstakes , hosted by Omaze, an online fundraising platform that offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and opportunities in support of charitable causes. Donations from this campaign will benefit Gamer's Outreach, a non-profit that provides recreation to children in hospitals through the power of video games and the gaming community.

$20,000 of Prizes to 20 Slickdeals Community Members: Nothing is slicker than free stuff, so Slickdeals will also host its own giveaway. The contest will last 20 days and will feature $20,000 in prizes to 20 winners. One Grand Prize winner will receive $10,000 and 19 other winners will take home amazing prizes across some of our users' favorite categories on Slickdeals, including gaming, travel, toys, outdoors and more.

From humble beginnings in 1999, Slickdeals founder Van started the site in his dorm room at San Jose State University. It was the early days of e-commerce, and Van discovered there were tons of hacks, promotions, sales, coupons, and offers that could all be combined to save money and get the 'thrill of the deal!'

What started as a blog for Van to share his personal deal finds with friends, family and a small audience, soon started to gain a good reputation and a larger following. Later, when Van added forum functionality to the site, Slickdeals transformed into a large online community of deal seekers sharing with each other.

Twenty years later, Slickdeals has 11 million users, is the 8th largest shopping destination in the U.S. and has saved consumers more than $6.8 billion, all while staying true to its mission of helping shoppers win everywhere.

"Our users have helped one another uncover more than 5 million deals to date," said Josh Meyers, Slickdeals CEO. "Slickdeals would not be where it is today without our loyal community, and we're excited to celebrate this milestone anniversary together."

