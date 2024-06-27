SLICKDEALS ANNOUNCES NEW SALES AND MARKETING LEADERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MARKETPLACE GROWTH

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slickdeals , the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers sharing and discovering online deals and coupons, today introduced new sales and marketing leadership with the addition of John Breen as Senior Vice President of Sales and John Choi as Vice President of Growth Marketing. Their combined experiences are a critical addition to the Slickdeals leadership team as it works to accelerate growth on both sides of its marketplace and achieve its vision to become a daily habit for shoppers, while simultaneously creating incremental value for advertisers.

John Breen, Senior Vice President of Sales at Slickdeals John Choi, Vice President of Growth Marketing at Slickdeals

John Breen joins Slickdeals as a seasoned leader with 18 years of experience at Google, where he was instrumental in building sales teams and forging media partnerships that consistently delivered double-digit growth on substantial ad revenue streams. At Google, Breen served as the Head of Programmatic Media, Retail, and the Head of Industry, Retail, driving revenue growth across all digital channels for top-tier retailers including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Lowe's, and Kohl's. Breen's role will focus on scaling Slickdeals as a premier advertising destination where unique audiences and innovative solutions converge to meet the ambitious growth objectives of advertising partners.

John Choi joins Slickdeals with over 15 years of expertise in launching and scaling mobile apps. As the former Head of User Acquisition at Zynga, Choi led global user acquisition strategies for a diverse portfolio of gaming apps, including Words With Friends, CSR Racing, and Zynga Poker. Choi was also the Head of Growth Marketing at Pocket Gems and the Director of Marketing at Kabam, where he developed and executed marketing strategies that dramatically increased user engagement and retention. At Slickdeals, Choi's role will be focused on accelerating user growth, enhancing the platform's value to advertising partners, and ensuring that Slickdeals remains at the forefront of the deal-finding experience.

"Slickdeals is in the midst of a significant transformation with the goal to empower millions more shoppers to discover personalized, relevant deals every day, while enabling our advertising partners to more efficiently achieve their growth objectives," stated Elizabeth Simer, Chief Business Officer at Slickdeals. "John Breen's expertise in serving the complex needs of advertisers coupled with John Choi's deep experience in acquiring new users into cutting edge mobile apps will drive our platform's evolution and ensure that Slickdeals remains a key player in the shopping ecosystem for years to come."

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers helping other shoppers find, evaluate and share the most up-to-date online deals and coupons from all the top retailers. Through community-powered shopping, Slickdeals has saved shoppers $10 billion by providing a forum for deal discovery and shopping discussion; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app; and its browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge. Slickdeals regularly ranks as one of the top ten most visited shopping sites in the U.S. per Similarweb.

