Slide Insurance Holdings Investigation: Johnson Fistel has Commenced an Investigation on Behalf of Slide Insurance Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDE) or any of its executive officers violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to disclose material information to investors.

Shares of Slide Insurance have fallen over 25% since the Company's June IPO. On September 30, a Manatee Research report alleged that Slide's underwriting margins are driven by claim denials and delays, rather than the "proprietary technology" previously touted by the Company. The report also claims that Florida regulators ordered the removal of three senior executives due to prior roles at a failed insurer, though all three remain in place.

