Slidgo Announces X8 Quick-Folding Electric Scooter

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slidgo today announced the new X8 Electric Scooter designed to make transportation fun, easy and accessible, at an affordable price. Available exclusively at Adorama, the Slidgo X8 Electric Scooter is the optimal choice for anyone looking for a sustainable and efficient way to get around town, without compromising style, technology or budget. It features solid, puncture-proof tires, an easy quick-fold design, and is available with either an included X8 10.4aH Battery Pack or an X8 12.8aH Extended Range Battery Pack option. Battery packs are also available separately, allowing riders to purchase additional and go on longer trips.