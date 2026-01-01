Slim Chickens Builds on Existing No Kid Hungry Partnership with Mobile App Download Promotion in January

For every app download in January, Slim Chickens will donate $5 to No Kid Hungry —up to $40,000—while rewarding guests with $5 in Slim Chickens credit.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slim Chickens , the 300-plus-unit fast-casual franchise known for its hand-breaded chicken tenders, 14 flavorful dipping sauces, and warm Southern hospitality, is launching a January campaign to turn digital engagement into real-world impact. From January 1 to January 31, Slim Chickens will partner with No Kid Hungry to fight childhood hunger nationwide.

As part of the limited-time campaign, every new Slim Chickens mobile app download in January delivers a dual benefit: guests receive $5 in Slim Chickens credit, while the brand donates $5 to No Kid Hungry, up to a maximum of $40,000. This January initiative builds on the brand's existing pledge to No Kid Hungry of $110,000, bringing the potential donation to $150,000 total.

"Food has always been about more than a meal at Slim Chickens—it's about taking care of the communities we serve," said Patrick Noone , chief marketing officer of Slim Chickens. "By simply downloading our app, guests can enjoy a reward while helping support No Kid Hungry's mission to ensure kids across the country have consistent access to the food they need to thrive."

The campaign aligns with No Kid Hungry's national mission to end childhood hunger by helping connect children to nutritious meals in the places where they live, learn, and play. According to No Kid Hungry, millions of children across the United States face food insecurity each year, underscoring the need for sustained community-based support.

"Childhood hunger is an issue that affects every community, including the ones our restaurants serve every day," Noone said. "By linking a simple action to real support, we're giving guests a meaningful way to help No Kid Hungry reach more children during a critical time of year."

By pairing a charitable contribution with a guest incentive, Slim Chickens aims to transform everyday engagement into meaningful impact throughout January. Each qualifying app download directly supports No Kid Hungry's efforts, reinforcing the brand's commitment to using its platform to drive awareness and action around an urgent national issue.

To participate, guests must be first-time Slim Chickens app users and download the app between January 1 and January 31.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with dipping sauces. With more than 300 locations opened and a fanatical following in 34 U.S. states, as well as international locations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey and Malaysia, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade.

