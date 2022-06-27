Sling Therapeutics Appoints Faheem Hasnain as Chairman of the Board of Directors

- Accomplished life sciences executive brings nearly four decades of experience in pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development and business operations -

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), today announced the appointment of Faheem Hasnain as chairman of the company's Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Faheem to our Board and look forward to benefiting from his extensive experience successfully bringing novel treatments to patients around the world," said Ryan Zeidan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sling Therapeutics. "TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease and there are significant barriers to access current treatment options. We have a clear opportunity to rapidly advance the evaluation of linsitinib, which will be the first oral insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) inhibitor to enter late-stage clinical trials for TED."

Mr. Hasnain is the founder, chief executive officer, and chairman of Gossamer Bio. He also serves as the lead independent director for Kura Oncology and is chairman of the Board of Directors for Aspen Neuroscience, Mirati Therapeutics and SENTÉ. Mr. Hasnain is the former president and chief executive officer of Receptos, Facet Biotech and PDL BioPharma. He holds a B.H.K and a B.Ed. from the University of Windsor.

"Sling Therapeutics has built a team that has extensive drug development and operations experience," said Mr. Hasnain. "With the engagement of a scientific advisory board comprised of global experts in TED, Sling is tackling a debilitating autoimmune disease that affects about 20,000 people in the U.S annually. The company is developing a convenient oral therapy for TED, and I look forward to supporting the company through the launch of the late-stage clinical program."

About Sling Therapeutics

Sling Therapeutics, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). The company is advancing the evaluation of its lead product candidate, linsitinib, in a Phase 2b clinical trial based on extensive preclinical and clinical data. Linsitinib offers the potential of a convenient oral small molecule that could significantly reduce the treatment burden for people living with TED. For more information visit https://slingtx.com/.

