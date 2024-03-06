SLING TV Delivers a Watch and Play Experience with Classic Arcade Games

Play classic games while watching your favorite shows

Simultaneously play versions of your favorite games while watching TV

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV, the streaming TV provider who puts customers in control of their entertainment, today announced the launch of its first-ever and completely free games experience, Arcade. Arcade is a brand new gaming platform that takes interactive entertainment to the next level. Subscribers and users can now launch and play games in Arcade while simultaneously enjoying their favorite sports, news and entertainment TV. Arcade is available for SLING TV and Sling Freestream customers.

"SLING continues to put its subscribers and users first. We want people to not only love the flexibility and control but we want the entire experience to be fun and engaging," said Gary Schanman, group president, DISH Video Services. "SLING is now more than just TV. We want people to enjoy their entertainment just as much as we do. The new Arcade offering combines some great classic games with our great TV programming. No other streaming platform gives you access to more entertainment options for free."

In addition to offering full screen games, Arcade is the only service to enable customers to play games and watch TV, both live and recorded programming, at the same time. There's something that suits every taste, with a diverse library of classic games brought to SLING by our partners, Play.Works. With new titles added regularly, there's always something fresh and exciting to explore.

"Play.Works continues to innovate on TV and Arcade is another example of this," said ceo Jonathan Boltax of Play.Works. "Play.Works catalog of games built from the ground-up for TV drives retention and usage."

Ten games are currently available to subscribers and users on Fire and Android TV. Those gaming titles include, Tetris®, Wheel of Fortune, Sweet Sugar, Solitaire Clash, Poker Online, Neon Rider, Pixel Dash, Centipede, Doodle Jump, Coin Town. Arcade will continue to roll out to additional devices over the next few months.

"SLING is the most versatile, straightforward streaming service where subscribers and users can tailor everything to match their personal interests," added Schanman. "Arcade will allow our users to experience the thrill of an immersive arcade gaming experience like never before with our innovative technology."

Arcade is currently available for users on Fire and Android TV all other platforms are arriving shortly. Find more information about Arcade, please visit www.sling.com/arcade.

About SLING TV

SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. SLING TV offers customers access to free content via Sling Freestream, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Visit sling.com for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

