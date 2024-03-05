SLING TV Expands its Rewards

Subscribers earn the chance to win thousands of dollars in cash prizes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV, the streaming TV provider who puts customers in control of their entertainment, is proud to announce the highly anticipated launch of stage two of its newly released Rewards. Beginning today, we are inviting additional SLING subscribers to collect entries and earn their chance to win. With $25,000 in prizes up for grabs, SLING users have more reasons to indulge in their favorite TV shows and movies.

"Stage one of Rewards was so successful that we're going bigger for stage two," said Gary Schanman, group president, DISH Video Services. "We want more of our subscriber base to fall in love with it the way others have. We are increasing the payouts and prizes and inviting more people to play. We want to make sure our customers and users have a voice and help drive what our program looks like."

SLING is the most flexible streaming service on the market. Since its inception in 2015 SLING has continually listened to its users and their feedback to create a user experience that gives people choice, options and flexibility. Building on the success of stage one, stage two of Rewards allows for more customer interaction, engagement and connection, whether users are binge-watching their favorite series or catching up on the latest news, or cheering on their team, every minute spent on SLING brings them one step closer to winning big.

"Every day we are looking for ways to improve SLING and its entire experience for our subscribers and users," added Schanman. "Rewards allows us to show them how much fun SLING is. We are committed to providing our subscribers with the ultimate streaming experience, and stage two of Rewards is just another way we are delivering on that promise. We are only getting started, there is so much more planned for 2024."

From cash prizes to exclusive SLING services, Rewards will have something for everyone. Subscribers can earn up to 70 entries per day, increasing their chances to win the more they use the service. One grand prize winner will walk away with $10,000. 20 people will receive $500 and 125 people will receive a free month of SLING TV.

Stage two Rewards winners will start to be notified on or about March 19, 2024.

For more information on how to win and to get a copy of the official rules visit the Rewards website. Rewards is currently available by invitation to certain existing SLING customers as of March 5, 2024.

SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. SLING TV offers customers access to free content via Sling Freestream, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Visit sling.com for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

