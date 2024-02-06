SLING TV Rewards You For Watching TV You Love

SLING is giving away $25 ,000

SLING TV launches rewards program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV, the streaming TV provider who puts customers in control of their entertainment, today announced the launch of its first-ever, watch-and-win sweepstakes. Beginning today and continuing through February 19, select SLING subscribers can participate in phase one of The Rewards Program with the chance to be paid for watching their favorite TV shows, sports, news and entertainment.

"SLING is the most flexible streaming service on the market. We designed it to put our customers in control of their entertainment," said Gary Schanman, group president, DISH Video Services. "We're obsessed with making SLING the best and most fun experience possible. That's why we launched our first-ever rewards program. There are lots of different ways to earn entries and compete for thousands of dollars in prizes. Who wouldn't want to get paid to watch the TV they love!"

The Rewards Program will roll out in additional phases to more users across the country, making it available to every subscriber soon. Access to phase one of The Rewards Program is available by invite only to a select number of Orange, Blue and Orange + Blue subscribers, who can earn entries to unlock their chance to win one of more than 30 cash prizes.

One grand prize winner will take home $5,000 for watching TV. Entries into the sweepstakes are earned by watching SLING content for at least one day in the month, through February 19. Customers can earn even more entries by watching for consecutive days. Winners will be notified around February 20.

"We care about our customers. That's why we tailored SLING to be versatile with straightforward base packages and add-on packs that subscribers can tailor to match their personal interests. People should pay for the content they want to watch, not for bloated packages they don't need," added Schanman. "We're excited to begin rewarding them with this program. We're going to roll it out more broadly and you can be sure we'll expand the program soon to offer even more cash and prizes."

Find more information about how to win and to get a copy of the official rules visit The Rewards Program website.

To learn more about SLING, please visit www.sling.com .

About SLING TV

SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. SLING TV offers customers access to free content via Sling Freestream, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Visit sling.com for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

SOURCE SLING TV