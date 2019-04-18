Slip Rings: Worldwide Industry Outlook to 2023, with Cobham, Mersen, Moog, RUAG Group, and Stemmann-Technik Dominating

News provided by

Research and Markets

Apr 18, 2019, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Slip Rings Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The slip rings market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.

The technology innovations in slip rings are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Modular designs in slip rings allow technicians to easily replace a failed component in industrial and mechanical machinery.

In addition, these slip rings are increasingly gaining popularity in various applications because they offer adaptable design measurements, multiple transmission ways, and high-power loads.

Moreover, vendors are focusing on developing micro slip rings using the ultra-micro slip ring technology which can perform at higher levels. Therefore, these advancements in slip rings development will lead the global slip rings market during the forecast period.

Technology innovations in slip rings

One of the growth drivers of the global slip rings market is the technology innovation in slip rings. Technological advancement in slip rings such as modular designs allows technicians to easily replace a failed component in industrial and mechanical machinery.

High maintenance cost associated with slip rings

One of the challenges in the growth of the market is the high maintenance cost associated with slip rings. The high replacement cost associated with damaged slip rings will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. The slip rings manufacturers in the market are focusing on offering wireless slip rings because they are an effective alternative to electromechanical slip rings in various applications.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

  • Cobham PLC
  • Mersen
  • Moog Inc.
  • RUAG Group
  • STEMMANN-TECHNIK GmbH

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Comparison by application
  • Commercial-industrial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Aerospace, defense, and marine - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Other - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advent of wireless slip rings
  • Rising emphasis on miniature & micro slip rings
  • Increasing investments in oil & gas machineries

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cobham PLC
  • Mersen
  • Moog Inc.
  • RUAG Group
  • STEMMANN-TECHNIK GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wws3lm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Automotive Cyber Security: Global Market Insight Report 2019 to...

Global Smart Pneumatics Market Study, 2019...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Slip Rings: Worldwide Industry Outlook to 2023, with Cobham, Mersen, Moog, RUAG Group, and Stemmann-Technik Dominating

News provided by

Research and Markets

Apr 18, 2019, 14:45 ET