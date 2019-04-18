Slip Rings: Worldwide Industry Outlook to 2023, with Cobham, Mersen, Moog, RUAG Group, and Stemmann-Technik Dominating

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Slip Rings Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The slip rings market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.

The technology innovations in slip rings are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Modular designs in slip rings allow technicians to easily replace a failed component in industrial and mechanical machinery.

In addition, these slip rings are increasingly gaining popularity in various applications because they offer adaptable design measurements, multiple transmission ways, and high-power loads.

Moreover, vendors are focusing on developing micro slip rings using the ultra-micro slip ring technology which can perform at higher levels. Therefore, these advancements in slip rings development will lead the global slip rings market during the forecast period.

High maintenance cost associated with slip rings



One of the challenges in the growth of the market is the high maintenance cost associated with slip rings. The high replacement cost associated with damaged slip rings will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. The slip rings manufacturers in the market are focusing on offering wireless slip rings because they are an effective alternative to electromechanical slip rings in various applications.



This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



Cobham PLC

Mersen

Moog Inc.

RUAG Group

STEMMANN-TECHNIK GmbH

