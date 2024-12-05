Slippery Rock University adding new engineering programs

Bachelor's degrees in electrical and computer engineering and construction management designed to prepare graduates for growth economy

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. , Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering jobs are high paying and in high demand. More than 160,000 engineers were employed in Pennsylvania last year with 10,100 job openings.

To address this growing need for highly skilled employees, Slippery Rock University is adding two new degree programs to its current suite of four engineering programs accredited by the globally recognized Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).

Starting in fall 2025, students at SRU can begin building their future with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical and computer engineering and a Bachelor of Science in construction management. Prospective students can learn more and start their application process at sru.edu.

The electrical and computer engineering program develops students' practical skills in areas like digital electronics, communication systems, power systems, computer hardware and software and microelectronics. The construction management program prepares students to lead projects in residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure construction.

"These programs are designed to train students to be problem-solvers with skills in mathematics, creative design, leadership and communication, both verbal and written," said Michael Zieg, SRU provost. "Adding new programs is part of SRU's growth strategy, but more importantly, it is in line with our mission to support the evolving educational and professional needs of the people in our region."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, engineers in Pennsylvania on average earn more than $100,000 per year and overall employment for engineers in the state is expected to grow by 4% from 2020 to 2030, a rate faster than all occupations.

INNOVATIVE LEARNING SPACES

SRU leads the way with a new trend in higher education where classrooms and laboratories are coming together in one space, known as the "class-atory," as noted in the ABET accreditation review. In addition to being an affordable option for students, this innovative approach embraces the opportunities for hands-on learning in the same spaces where class lectures and group discussions occur.

SRU currently has six industry-leading labs that leverage modular equipment that can readily be reconfigured to meet teaching needs for experiments, demonstrations, testing, analysis and other vital opportunities for applied learning.

THE SRU ADVANTAGE

The focus of an applied education, lower tuition and one-on-one mentorship with SRU professors combine to build a stronger Pennsylvania with graduates prepared to immediately enter the workforce with a highly respected undergraduate degree at a lower initial cost. Additionally, engineering programs at larger research institutions tend to be more focused on theory and graduate-school preparation.

SIX PROGRAMS, UNLIMITED IMPACT

A total of 239 students are currently majoring in engineering at SRU, and there are more than 120 alumni who have earned engineering degrees since the University started its first engineering program in 2016. Those numbers will increase with the added programs. The six programs are:

Mechanical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering

Industrial and Systems Engineering

Construction Management (coming fall 2025)

Electrical and Computer Engineering (coming fall 2025)

The four-year cost of tuition and fees for engineering at SRU is less than half the average cost of engineering programs at 15 schools within a two-hour driving radius of Slippery Rock at $48,122. SRU's costs don't factor in the scholarship and financial aid packages that are available to students. Approximately 85% of SRU students receive some type of aid.

ABET ACCREDITED

SRU's four current engineering programs meet the rigorous ABET standards. The ABET accreditation ensures program excellence and this accreditation is expected for the two new programs with the first graduating class. An ABET accredited program means that it has passed third-party examination to assure that graduates are ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public. SRU's programs were found to contain "no deficiencies."

BACKGROUND

SRU is a nationally ranked regional public university 50 miles north of Pittsburgh. The two recently state-approved programs, one in electrical and computer engineering and one in construction management, complement the ABET-accredited offering within its College of Engineering and Science, giving students six unique pathways to enter the job market. Both programs were approved by the Office of Chancellor of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education in October 2024.

More information about SRU's engineering programs is available on the University's website.

Media Contact:

Justin Zackal

[email protected]

SOURCE SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY