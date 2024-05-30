SLK Private Wealth, a Sanctuary Wealth Partner Firm, Welcomes Team with More than $300 Million in Total Client Assets

Adam Weinstock and Eleanor Weinstock Choose Partnered Independence with SLK and Sanctuary for Enhanced Flexibility, Growth and Succession Opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SLK Private Wealth (SLK) a Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary) partner firm, today announced that Los Angeles-based advisors Adam Weinstock, CFP® and Eleanor Weinstock are becoming part of SLK Private Wealth (SLK). The highly successful team from Wells Fargo Advisors has a client base totaling more than $300 million in total assets focused on athletes, entertainers, entrepreneurs and corporate executives. Adam Weinstock will become a Managing Partner of SLK, and Eleanor Weinstock will become a Managing Director.

SLK was founded by Managing Partners Glen Strauss, Jonathan Lewis and EJ Kahn, and includes Chief Investment Officer Razmig Der-Tavitian, Partner and Portfolio Manager Hank Krakover, and a seven-person support team. SLK's founders left Wells Fargo in 2022 to establish ownership of their $1.6 billion independent business within Sanctuary's network.

"Adam and Eleanor run a sophisticated, high-touch advisory business that will fit perfectly with SLK's culture and approach," said Mr. Strauss. "Adam will take on a leadership role at SLK, bringing on new clients, continuing to build the practice and ensuring seamless client service for decades to come."

"I've been interested in the independent space for several years and have fielded offers from a broad spectrum of firms but nothing that mirrored the opportunity we see with SLK," said Mr. Weinstock. "I've known and respected the SLK team from our years together at Wells Fargo and have been incredibly impressed with the people and platform at Sanctuary. When the opportunity arose to help manage and grow the practice while providing our clients with greater investment choice and services, the decision to join SLK was easy."

SLK is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to serving the complex needs of hundreds of families. The firm is distinguished by its highly personalized approach to wealth management, leveraging the collective skills and resources of its experienced team of financial professionals to meticulously craft financial plans that grow and adapt with their clients. SLK's holistic approach is backed by evidence-based methodologies grounded in financial research. Specializing in tax, retirement, insurance, education and estate planning, the firm's commitment to continuous improvement ensures it remains at the forefront of innovation and industry trends, as its promise of exceptional client service forges lasting partnerships built on trust and mutual success.

"Independent wealth management firms, like SLK, within the Sanctuary network enjoy the benefits of positive operating leverage. Adding a team like the Weinstocks not only enhances their offering to clients but improves their margins and increases the enterprise value of their business," said Vince Fertitta, President of Sanctuary Wealth. "Adam and Eleanor made the move to independence based on their trust in their former colleagues and the range of solutions they could offer their clients within the Sanctuary platform. We welcome them and look forward to supporting them as they serve their clients and build equity in their business."

