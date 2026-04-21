Sloane Scott, an Industry Powerhouse in Experience Strategy, Named PRA's Mid-South Regional Vice President

Experienced operator and growth strategist to lead PRA's Mid-South region into its next chapter of innovation and expansion

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA, a leader in business events and destination management, today announced the appointment of Sloane Scott as Regional Vice President for the Mid-South, a key leadership role that will guide the region's strategic direction, deepen client partnerships, and drive consistent, sustainable growth across some of PRA's most dynamic markets.

Sloane Scott, Regional Vice President, PRA Mid-South

Scott has supported the Mid-South region as both a consultant and interim Regional Vice President for PRA, and now formally steps into the role with a powerful blend of operational discipline, creative vision, and cross‑industry expertise. Her background spans hospitality, live events, entertainment, and high‑growth organizations, including leadership roles at Freeman, George P. Johnson, and multiple venture‑backed companies. Over her career, she has helped guide dozens of successful mergers, acquisitions, and IPOs, and is known for pairing big‑picture strategy with hands‑on execution.

"Sloane brings a rare combination of strategic clarity, operational rigor, and people‑first leadership," said Sharon Crichton, Chief Operating Officer, PRA. "She has an extraordinary ability to see around corners, elevate teams, and unlock new opportunities for clients. Her energy, curiosity, and commitment to excellence make her the ideal leader to guide the Mid-South into its next chapter. We are thrilled to have Sloane in this key role and look forward to much success together."

Scott's leadership style is rooted in curiosity, direct communication, and a strong focus on developing confident, capable teams. With experience building and scaling high‑performing organizations, spanning hospitality turnarounds, entertainment startups, and large‑scale agency environments, she is well positioned to reinforce PRA's national footprint and support continued growth in key markets, including Nashville, Atlanta, and Louisville.

"This is a region I know well, with long‑standing relationships across the business and community development ecosystem," said Scott. "I'm excited to step into this role and build on the strong momentum shaped by dedicated leadership and high‑performing teams across the Mid-South. My focus is on alignment, strong teams, and close collaboration with clients and regional partners to deliver experiences that create measurable impact. PRA has a well‑earned reputation for turning bold ideas into expertly executed programs, and I'm looking forward to helping shape what's next."

As Regional Vice President, Scott will oversee regional operations, guide market development, support PRA's nationwide service model, and serve as a key member of the Business Management Team, contributing to long‑range planning and organizational strategy.

About PRA

PRA is a leading U.S. business events and destination management partner that designs and delivers conferences, incentive programs, sales meetings, tradeshows, and more nationwide. Our integrated services span strategy and creative, content and production, destination programming, and end-to-end logistics, helping clients turn the power of place into innovative results that move people and transform outcomes. With 40+ years in the industry and coast-to-coast coverage, PRA is trusted by blue-chip organizations for programs in every major U.S. destination and, through select partners, around the world. Recognized repeatedly among Special Events "Top 25 DMCs," PRA brings seasoned expertise, rigorous execution, and local insider access to every engagement. Learn more at pra.com.

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SOURCE PRA