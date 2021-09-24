Slovenia Announces its 2021 Michelin Stars

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious restaurant guide revealed the 2021 selection of restaurants that are featured in the latest edition. Michelin inspectors awarded two stars to one restaurant and one star to six Slovenian restaurants in their second assessment. The restaurant Gostišče Grič joins the list of MICHELIN Star restaurants. The Bib Gourmand category includes seven restaurants, and 39 restaurants were awarded the Michelin Plate. Slovenian gastronomy was also recognised in the sustainability category: as many as six restaurants received the Michelin Green Star. The second edition of the MICHELIN GUIDE SLOVENIA thus features a total of 53 restaurants.

The recognition cements the exceptional quality provided by Slovenian gastronomy and the additional effort made to maintain its reputation of excellence in challenging times and the 2021 Michelin Guide will be a significant accolade in the promotion of Slovenian tourism.

Embellished with the renowned stars, the Slovenia Green Cuisine label and the title of the European Region of Gastronomy 2021, Slovenia will further enhance its visibility as a green, active and safe destination of exceptionally diverse experiences, which are connected specifically with gastronomy serving as one of the frequent motivations of domestic and foreign guests.

Maja Pak, M.Sc Director of the Slovenian Tourist Board (STB) adds: "I am proud that the stars from Slovenia shine once again on the global map of gastronomy this year and the world is witness to the commitment of our chefs high quality, sustainability, uniqueness, creativity and innovation. The hospitality industry is facing a demanding period, which is why this year's stars, which maintain optimism and create new stories, are even more important."

Slovenia has established a reputation as one of Europe's most exciting new culinary destinations. The country's diverse influences combined with its garden to table philosophy, recently added Green Cuisine certification programme and increasing offering of Michelin-star dining makes Slovenia a must on the global culinary stage.

Located in the heart of Europe, Slovenia's culinary scene is something special. The combination of four geographically very different areas - Alps, the Mediterranean Sea, the Karst and the Pannonian - contributes to the rich and diverse culinary offerings across the country. The relationship between chefs and local producers is particularly strong and the city continually encourages its chefs and restaurateurs to follow this philosophy and utilise their unique advantage of privileged access to local ingredients.

