Slow down and enjoy yourself in Qingzhen

I have been living in Guizhou since 2016, and I have been enjoying the beautiful landscapes, mountains, and delicious food here ever since. Among all the places I have lived, Qingzhen county-level city holds a special place in my heart, becoming my second hometown.

Qingzhen, which used to be a rural area, is now filled with high-rise buildings, becoming an ideal place to live. [Photo/VCG]

I moved here in 2018. It is located just 20 kilometers from downtown Guiyang, the provincial capital, and is known for its tall buildings and romantic atmosphere.

The food has a unique charm all its own, and abundant food options. Every day, I wake up early to go to the market to buy fresh vegetables and prepare a traditional Polish breakfast. I also enjoy traditional Chinese breakfast foods, such as steamed buns, dumplings, noodles, or soy milk and fried dough sticks when I'm busy. After breakfast, I head out for a walk to explore new places, and go to my favorite restaurants for some local specialty foods at night.

One of my favorite places in Qingzhen is called Triangle Garden. It is filled with small shops, restaurants, and a farmers' market, as well as many old houses. It provides an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Qingzhen is home to many colleges and universities, as well as restaurants and barbecue shops for young people. There is a restaurant that I absolutely adore, which serves delicious and affordable spring rolls called siwawa, as well as stinky tofu and spicy barbecue. Another specialty food in Qingzhen is laoguo, which is a stir-fried mix of vegetables, tofu, and meat in a flat pan.

Qingzhen, which used to be a vast rural area, is now filled with newly-constructed high-rise buildings. But there are still many beautiful wooden houses that remind people of the villages it used to have.

The most popular place in Qingzhen is Shiguang Guizhou Town, built in 2008. It combines ancient architecture and parks, as well as music bars and a large amusement park, making it the perfect place to gather with friends, have afternoon tea, or take a stroll.

There are plenty of interesting things to do in Qingzhen. In spring, you can go to Xiangchou Guizhou scenic area to interact with animals or have a picnic. In summer, you can go swimming at Hongfeng Lake, soak in hot springs, or visit the water park with friends. Qingzhen is vast, with mountains, forests, and lakes, making it a great place for hiking, kayaking, or cycling.

Qingzhen is my second hometown, as I come from a small town in Poland. It is peaceful and free from the hustle and bustle of big cities, providing a relaxed and tranquil minimalist lifestyle for introverted people such as myself.

