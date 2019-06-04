Slowdown in Cloud Capex Weighed on Data Center Switching Growth in 1Q 2019, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the slowdown in Cloud capex growth rate weighed on the Data Center Switch market growth in 1Q 2019. The year-over-year growth of Data Center Switching revenue fell below 5 percent for the first time in almost five years.

"The deceleration of Cloud capex spending started in 2H 2018 but appeared more severe at certain Cloud Service Providers (SPs) this quarter. However, our analysis of Cloud capex indicates that the second half of this year will grow at a higher rate," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Despite this deceleration, Arista, one of the vendors with high exposure to Cloud SPs, managed to gain share to capture 20 percent of the North American market, while Cisco was the top-ranked vendor with more than 40 percent share," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2019 Ethernet Switch – Data Center Quarterly Report:

25 GE and 100 GE composed about half of market revenue and two-thirds of shipments.

400 GE shipments continued to ramp for the second consecutive quarter, albeit driven mostly by Google.

100 GE ports are expected to nearly double in 2019, while the 400 GE refresh cycle is not expected to have a material effect until 400 GE optics become available in 2020.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Data Center Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Ethernet switches for server access, server aggregation and data center core. Software is addressed separately. The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue; ports shipped; average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (1000 Mbps,10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400 Gbps); and regional breakouts. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

http://www.delloro.com

