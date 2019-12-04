Slowdown in the Asia-Pacific Region Pulled Down Service Provider Router Market in 3Q 2019, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Service Provider Router market declined 3 percent year-over-year in 3Q 2019. Performance varied widely across the different regions of the world, and most notable was the Asia-Pacific region where a sharp drop in sales to India more than offset growth in other countries.

"Service Provider Router demand continues to lack a strong set of drivers, and other than the China market, 5G RAN deployments are not yet driving significant investments in mobile backhaul and transport networks," said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Routers supporting 400 Gbps interfaces are just becoming available, but material impact to the market isn't likely until 2021," added Umeda.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2019 Router & Carrier Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report:

Cisco was the top-ranked Service Provider Router vendor, followed in order by Huawei, Nokia, and Juniper.

Service Provider Router rankings by region show Cisco with the top spot in North America . Nokia lead the Europe , Middle East , and Africa region, and Huawei ranked highest in the Asia-Pacific region.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Router & Carrier Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Service Provider Core and Edge Router, Carrier Ethernet Switch, and Enterprise Router markets for current and historical time periods. The report includes qualitative analysis and detailed statistics for vendor market shares, revenue, average selling prices, and unit and port shipments. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

http://www.delloro.com

