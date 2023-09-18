SLR Appoints Brad Coleman as an Operating Partner

Coleman to focus on strategic growth initiatives

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SLR Capital Partners, LLC ("SLR"), a private credit platform specializing in direct lending to U.S. middle market companies, announces that Brad Coleman has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. Coleman will focus on strategic growth initiatives for the firm, leveraging his 35 years of experience in the financial services industry.

"After partnering with Brad throughout our careers, we are thrilled to have him join the SLR team," said Michael Gross and Bruce Spohler, Co-Founders of SLR. "His M&A experience and extensive network of relationships will accelerate our growth strategy."

Coleman has a long history with SLR and its founders as an adviser and strategic partner. Prior to joining SLR, he led GP coverage and origination for Hunter Point Capital ("HPC"), where he remains a Senior Advisor. Prior to joining HPC, Coleman spent three decades at Citi, the last 13 of which he led Citi's Global Financial Sponsors and Alternative Assets Investment banking franchise as its Chairman and Global Head. With over 35 years of experience working with many of the most prolific and innovative Global Alternative Asset Management ("Alts") firms, he has been at the forefront of the development and evolution of the Alts sector and related GP solutions strategies. An acknowledged leader, innovator and builder of businesses and long-term client relationships, Coleman has an extensive global network/ecosystem of relationships within the Alts sector. He holds an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Marketing from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S. in Accounting from SUNY Albany. 

About SLR Capital Partners, LLC

Founded in 2006, SLR is a diversified middle market private credit solutions platform. The firm is an SEC-registered investment adviser and primarily invests in U.S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow, asset-based, and specialty finance senior secured loans. SLR manages public and private business development companies ("BDCs"), private credit funds, and separately managed accounts, including serving as the investment adviser to publicly-traded BDC SLR Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: SLRC). The platform was founded by Michael Gross and Bruce Spohler, who each have over 35 years of investment experience through multiple credit cycles.

