SLR Appoints Ingrid Kiefer as Partner and Chief Business Development Officer

Kiefer to Lead Business Development Strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SLR Capital Partners, LLC ("SLR"), a private credit platform specializing in direct lending to U.S. middle market companies, announces that Ingrid Kiefer will join the firm in September as a Partner and Chief Business Development Officer. Kiefer will lead SLR's business development and investor relations, leveraging over 25 years of experience in the credit and alternatives investment industry.

"We are thrilled that Ingrid is joining the SLR team," said Michael Gross and Bruce Spohler, Co-Founders of SLR. "Her experience developing product offerings will enhance our delivery of private credit solutions to investors around the world."

Previously, Kiefer spent 14 years at Canyon Capital Advisors, where she was a Partner, and held titles of Head of Business Development and Client Relations and then Chief Marketing Officer. She oversaw business development strategy as the firm significantly expanded its investor offering as well as client partnerships and corporate communications. Kiefer also organized and led senior leadership and internal management initiatives focused on governance and talent development. Prior to joining Canyon in 2009, she worked at Satellite Asset Management, where she led global business development for its pension and consultant clients. Previously, Kiefer led business development and product strategy efforts at Drake Management and BlackRock. She started her career at Fischer Francis Trees and Watts as a product specialist in fixed income. Kiefer graduated from Yale University.

About SLR Capital Partners, LLC

Founded in 2006, SLR is a diversified middle market private credit solutions platform. The firm is an SEC-registered investment adviser and primarily invests in U.S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow, asset-based, and specialty finance senior secured loans. SLR manages public and private business development companies ("BDCs"), private credit funds, and separately managed accounts, including serving as the investment adviser to publicly-traded BDC SLR Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: SLRC). The platform was founded by Michael Gross and Bruce Spohler, who each have over 35 years of investment experience through multiple credit cycles.

