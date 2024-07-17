SLR Capital Partners Appoints Scottie Bevill as Senior Advisor

Bevill brings more than three decades of institutional investment experience across public and private markets

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SLR Capital Partners, LLC ("SLR"), a private credit platform specializing in direct lending to U.S. middle market companies, today announced that Scottie Bevill has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor.

Most recently, Bevill led Global Income Strategies for the Teachers' Retirement System of the State of Illinois as Senior Investment Officer, overseeing all public and private markets debt and fixed income portfolios for the $65 billion pension plan. Throughout his career, Bevill has been a member of over 60 Limited Partner Advisory Boards.

Scottie Bevill, Former Senior Investment Officer for the Teachers' Retirement System of the State of Illinois

"We are thrilled to welcome Scottie to the SLR team, as we continue to expand SLR's multi-strategy platform to meet the needs of a wide array of investors," said Michael Gross and Bruce Spohler, Co-Founders of SLR Capital Partners. "Scottie's experience and insights will be invaluable as we continue to focus on delivering best-in-class private credit products to our investors and flexible financing solutions to our borrowers."

Bevill will advise on strategic planning and growth initiatives, evaluating new investment strategies and representing the firm, leveraging his more than 30 years of experience in institutional investing.

"I am thrilled to join SLR at an exciting time for the firm," said Scottie Bevill, Senior Advisor of SLR Capital Partners. "I look forward to working with the SLR leadership team, building on their nearly 20-year track record of excellence to support them in achieving the next phase of their evolution."

Bevill began his investment career as an internal auditor, loan servicer and investment accountant. He holds a B.S. in economics and business from Illinois College and an M.A. in economics from the University of Illinois.

About SLR Capital Partners, LLC

Founded in 2006, SLR is a diversified middle market private credit solutions platform. The firm is an SEC-registered investment adviser and primarily invests in U.S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow, asset-based, and specialty finance senior secured loans. SLR manages public and private business development companies ("BDCs"), private credit funds, and separately managed accounts, including serving as the investment adviser to publicly-traded BDC SLR Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: SLRC).

