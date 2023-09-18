SLR Welcomes Chris York as a Partner

York to focus on product and business development

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SLR Capital Partners, LLC ("SLR"), a private credit platform specializing in direct lending to U.S. middle market companies, announces that Chris York has joined the firm as a Partner. York will focus on product and business development, leveraging his 17 years of experience in the credit and alternatives investment industry.

"We are excited to have Chris join our business development and investor relations team," said Michael Gross and Bruce Spohler, Co-Founders of SLR. "His experience working with both public and private credit investors will be invaluable as we expand our client base."

Prior to joining SLR, York was a Managing Director and a BDC Product Specialist at Blue Owl Credit where he was responsible for cultivating new institutional investor relationships and supporting client service through both educational assistance & markets research about the evolving private credit marketplace, identifying the attribution of fundamental performance drivers and differentiation among BDCs in market that could lead to outperformance among securities in a given opportunity set. Prior to joining Owl Rock, he was a Managing Director & Equity Research Analyst at JMP Securities (a Citizens Company), covering the commercial & specialty finance industries where he was responsible for advising institutional investors on the investment in exchange-listed primary and secondary securities. York's formal research coverage included more than 40 BDCs, mortgage REITs, and U.S. SMID commercial banks, focusing on the origination of middle market commercial credit among these lenders following the Great Financial Crisis agnostic to structure or regulator and to identify relative value. His BDC coverage during the asset class's maturation received recognition as a Thomson Reuters Analyst Award winner in earnings estimates and ranking as a top-quartile analyst in stock picking by Tip Ranks, and JMP's equity research was frequently quoted by the financial press. York has also held equity research roles at ROTH Capital Partners, William Blair & Company, and commercial banking roles at Bank of America and LaSalle Bank. He holds a BBA in Finance and Investment Banking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. 

About SLR Capital Partners, LLC

Founded in 2006, SLR is a diversified middle market private credit solutions platform. The firm is an SEC-registered investment adviser and primarily invests in U.S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow, asset-based, and specialty finance senior secured loans. SLR manages public and private business development companies ("BDCs"), private credit funds, and separately managed accounts, including serving as the investment adviser to publicly-traded BDC SLR Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: SLRC). The platform was founded by Michael Gross and Bruce Spohler, who each have over 35 years of investment experience through multiple credit cycles.

Contacts

SLR Capital Partners
Investor Relations
(646) 308-8770

SOURCE SLR Capital Partners

