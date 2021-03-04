SLS And Rosewood Baha Mar Reopen Today In Nassau, The Bahamas, Completing The Return Of Baha Mar Resort Destination

Since reopening Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in December 2020, Baha Mar has been an industry leader in the Caribbean, offering some of the world's most robust COVID-19 testing protocols to safeguard the health and well-being of resort guests and associates. Baha Mar has implemented a comprehensive COVID-19 testing strategy in partnership with Doctors Hospital Nassau, the premier healthcare institution in The Bahamas , and in February 2021, introduced the first-of-its-kind Travel with Confidence program, promising that should a guest test positive for COVID-19 at Baha Mar, the resort destination will provide private air travel to return the guest and their immediate family to the U.S., free of charge, or suite accommodations and a daily dining credit of $150 per person per day, for up to 14 days in quarantine. Since December 2020, Baha Mar has successfully facilitated over 42,000 COVID-19 rapid and PCR tests.

"We are thrilled to welcome back SLS and Rosewood Baha Mar, and celebrate the complete reopening of our resort destination," said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "Each of our iconic world-class resorts brings rich personality, cherished experiences and dedicated service that together create the unforgettable atmosphere our Baha Mar guests seek out in The Bahamas. We look forward to continuing to lead The Caribbean in safe and responsible travel, as one integrated resort destination."

To celebrate today's highly-anticipated return, SLS Baha Mar introduces 'Worth Your While,' the ultimate Caribbean retreat experience that is 'Worth Your While' and more. The playful Bahamian getaway captures the best of Caribbean fun, including a private boat excursion to nearby Rose Island for a secluded beach afternoon, private cooking class inspired by the cuisine of The Bahamas, an exclusive Mini Golf Happy Hour, and an outdoor sip and paint experience at The Current Gallery & Art Center. SLS Baha Mar invites connoisseurs of global culture and style to indulge in a memorable escape paired with unparalleled service and amenities at one of the most beautiful locales in the world. To learn more and book your SLS Baha Mar stay today, see here.

Rosewood Baha Mar introduces Café Boulud The Bahamas, providing the glamour of traditional French cuisine combined with the warm hospitality of a neighborhood café, in an elegant Bahamian setting. The new restaurant joins Rosewood Baha Mar's other popular dining offerings, including Mexican influenced Costa, relaxed beach-side restaurant Tingum, and glamorous Manor Bar. The menu at the new Bahamas restaurant will feature some of the classical French dishes synonymous with Chef Daniel, while showcasing local vegetables and seafood including rock lobster, salt fish, conch ceviche, red snapper and even cochon de lait. One of Chef Daniel's signature dishes being featured is the Tournedos Rossini, which will be given a local interpretation using the freshest island ingredients.

To mark the resort's reopening, Rosewood Baha Mar introduces MORE 4, a special offer including $100 credit per night for all reservations booked by March 31, 2021 for stay dates now through December 16, 2021.To learn more and book your stay at Rosewood Baha Mar today, see here.

Staying at Baha Mar: On-Site COVID-19 Protocols

Baha Mar's ongoing Commitment to Your Wellbeing initiative provides guests with the latest in COVID-19 safety measures, which include on-site complimentary COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing upon arrival and prior to departure to assist in guests' compliance with return travel requirements of their country of origin. Furthermore, the Commitment to Your Wellbeing includes mandatory mask-wearing in public areas, social distancing and stringent cleanliness protocols that go above and beyond Baha Mar's already rigorous cleaning standards, covering all brands across Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood Baha Mar. Additionally, resort standards include weekly COVID-19 testing for associates, enhanced housekeeping and engineering services, heightened food safety and digital ordering, touchless payments, and technology methods that allow for an abundance of contactless experiences from the moment guests check in. For more information on Baha Mar's Travel with Confidence program and the Commitment to Your Wellbeing, click here or visit bahamar.com.

Booking Baha Mar

In celebration of Baha Mar's return, the resort destination has introduced "Spectacular Awaits," available to book now at Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood Baha Mar. The offer includes a complimentary fourth night after a three-night stay with free cancellation up to 24 hours before arrival. To book your "Spectacular Awaits" offer, visit BahaMar.com/offers today.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned $4.2 billion integrated resort development operated by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE). The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – with over 2,300 rooms and 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com

