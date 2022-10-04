DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sludge Dewatering Equipment Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sludge dewatering equipment market.



This report focuses on sludge dewatering equipment market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the sludge dewatering equipment market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Major players in the sludge dewatering equipment market are Andritz AG, Alfa Laval AB, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd, Veolia Environnement SA, GEA Group AG, Evoqua Water Technologies, Flo Trend, Phoenix Process Equipment, Gruppo Pieralisi - MAIP S.p.A., SUEZ Utilities company, HUBER SE, Keppel Seghers Belgium NV, Komline-Sanderson Corporation, and Kontek Ecology Systems Inc.



The global sludge dewatering equipment market is expected to grow from $3.63 billion in 2021 to $4.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The sludge dewatering equipment market is expected to grow to $5.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.



The sludge dewatering equipment market consists of sales of sludge dewatering equipment and technology by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the dewatering of wastewater to minimize waste content from wastewater. Sludge dewatering equipment is used to perform the process of separating water from saturated soil or sludge.



The main types of materials for sludge dewatering equipment are carbon steel, fiber-reinforced plastic, and stainless steel. The carbon steel sludge dewatering machine is suitable for sludge dewatering in various industries such as municipal sewage, food, chemical industry, leather, papermaking, printing and dyeing, petroleum, pharmaceuticals, and slaughter. The different technologies include screw press, rotator disc press, centrifuges, belt filter press, and others, and are used in industrial sludge and municipal sludge.



Europe was the largest region in the sludge dewatering equipment market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sludge dewatering equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The sludge dewatering equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides sludge dewatering equipment market statistics, including sludge dewatering equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a sludge dewatering equipment market share, detailed sludge dewatering equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the sludge dewatering equipment industry.



The rising health concerns over wastewater are expected to propel the growth of the sludge dewatering equipment market going forward. People are becoming more concerned about their health as a result of growing discharges of improperly treated wastewater, which can cause respiratory ailments, heart disease, and certain types of cancer.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the sludge dewatering equipment market. Companies operating in the sludge dewatering equipment market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in August 2021, The Energy and Resources Institute, based in India, developed a technology called The Advanced Oxidation Technology or TADOX with the support of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), India. The technology involves UV-Photocatalysis at the secondary treatment stage, which results in mineralization and oxidative degradation of specific contaminants, reducing the need for biological and tertiary treatment systems.



In November 2021, Indutrade, a Sweden-based manufacturing company acquired Dewaco Oy for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share along with the increase in market coverage. Dewaco Oy is a Finland-based manufacturer of sludge removal, sludge thickening, and dewatering to wastewater treatment.



The countries covered in the sludge dewatering equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

