Slumber Unveils Night Lytes™ Magnesium Sleep Powder, Advancing a New Standard in Sleep Systems

Clinically studied ingredients power Slumber's expanding sleep system designed to help Americans fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up restored

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slumber, a rapidly emerging leader in sleep wellness, today announced the launch of Night Lytes™, a magnesium-based sleep powder formulated to enhance relaxation, support overnight recovery, and improve sleep quality as part of Slumber's industry-disrupting over-the-counter sleep system.

Night Lytes™ by Slumber Night Lytes™ Mixed with Water

Night Lytes™ represents the next evolution of Slumber's system-first philosophy—an approach that rejects one-size-fits-all sleep aids in favor of stackable, complementary products designed to support the full sleep cycle. Together, Slumber's solutions address the three most pervasive sleep challenges facing Americans today: difficulty falling asleep, difficulty staying asleep, and waking up feeling unrefreshed.

"Sleep failure isn't caused by one thing, and it shouldn't be treated with one ingredient," said Alec Tremaine, Chief Revenue Officer at Slumber. "Night Lytes was engineered to work synergistically with our best-selling sleep aids, completing a system that delivers measurable, repeatable sleep improvements for real people."

Ingredient-Led Formulation, Backed by Science

Night Lytes™ is powered by magnesium, a mineral extensively studied for its role in human relaxation, nervous system regulation, muscle function, and sleep quality. Clinical research has associated magnesium intake with improvements in sleep duration, sleep efficiency, and perceived restfulness, particularly in adults experiencing sleep disruption.

Delivered in a convenient drinkable format, Night Lytes™ supports pre-bed relaxation and overnight recovery, making it an ideal complement to Slumber's nighttime formulations focused on sleep onset and maintenance.

Redefining the Sleep Supplement Category

Slumber's consumer-first strategy has driven industry-leading satisfaction levels and customer loyalty, positioning the company as a sleep systems company—a rare distinction in a fragmented and overcrowded supplement category.

Rather than competing on hype or short-term effects, Slumber focuses on long-term sleep improvement through thoughtful formulations, transparent labeling, and products designed to work better together.

As consumer demand shifts toward holistic, evidence-informed wellness solutions, Slumber continues to gain traction among health-conscious consumers and industry observers alike.

Availability and Media Inquiries

Night Lytes™ is now available at SlumberCBN.com and is featured as a core component of Slumber's complete sleep system.

Members of the media, wellness editors, healthcare professionals, and industry partners interested in product samples, interviews, or additional information are encouraged to contact Slumber.

About Slumber

Slumber is a U.S.-based sleep wellness company focused on building the most effective over-the-counter sleep system in the industry using science-backed formulations and a system-driven approach.

Media Contact:

Tony Schwartz

Slumber

(720)783-9221

[email protected]

SOURCE Slumber Sleep Inc.