SLWM Announces Divestiture of Transactional Business Unit

Company focusing on core verticals including healthcare, quick service restaurants, hospitality, retail, and financial services.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SLWM, a leader in tech-enabled marketing solutions announced today that it sold its SMB transactional business unit to Mason Marketing Group. This divestiture is the result of a strategic evaluation of the company's operations and reorganization to prioritize enterprise customers and drive growth in key vertical markets. The transaction closed on May 31, 2024, and the terms were not disclosed.

"As part of SLWM's ongoing business transformation, we are focusing on core business solutions associated with enterprise accounts in the verticals we serve best, including Healthcare, Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), hospitality, retail and financial services," said Kevin Sherlock, SLWM's founder, chairman & chief executive officer. "This divestiture also allows us to strengthen our operations and provide a best-in-class service to our customers," added Mr. Sherlock.

Since becoming a combined entity after the SupplyLogic and WebbMason Marketing merger in 2022, SLWM has integrated its operations to optimize the strengths of both companies. In conjunction with the reorganization, SLWM is leveraging its deep expertise in core vertical markets to offer global sourcing and vendor management, enabling technology, fulfillment and logistics, and specialized resources to major industries, including healthcare, hospitality, retail, and financial services.

About SLWM

SLWM is a tech-enabled marketing solutions partner, specializing in the management and execution of traditional print material, branded merchandise and apparel programs for leading brands throughout industry and sector. We leverage 35 years of global sourcing expertise, advanced technology and an integrated kitting and fulfillment network to focus on the tactical aspects of your marketing strategy – including vendor selection, management, production, fulfillment and reporting. For more information, visit www.slwmco.com.

Contact: SLWM

[email protected]

SOURCE SLWM