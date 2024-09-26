SM ENERGY DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

SM Energy Company

Sep 26, 2024, 16:15 ET

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) today announces that its Board of Directors approved the increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on November 4, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 25, 2024.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company currently engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

Jennifer Martin Samuels, [email protected], 303-864-2507

SM ENERGY APPOINTS BETH MCDONALD AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

SM ENERGY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL UINTA BASIN ASSETS; HIGHLIGHTS EXCELLENT OPERATIONAL EXECUTION, SIGNIFICANT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION AND INCREASED RETURN OF CAPITAL

