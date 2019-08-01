SM Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results: Solid Earnings And Cash Flow Driven By Continued Execution

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company ("SM Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019. Highlights include:

Better wells at lower costs - As previously reported, second quarter production of 12.4 MMBoe (136.5 MBoe/d), was up 19% from the second quarter of 2018 and up 16% sequentially, as performance from both the Midland Basin and South Texas exceeded expectations. Oil production of 5.4 MMBbls (60 MBbls/d) was up 24% from the second quarter of 2018 and 12% sequentially. Second quarter 2019 costs incurred in oil and gas activities was $269 million and total capital spend (total capital spend is a non-GAAP measure; see below for definition and reconciliation) was $261 million . Total capital spend was below guidance and reflects continued cost savings.

Strong production drove solid earnings and cash flow - Net income was $50.4 million ; EPS was $0.45 per diluted common share, and adjusted EPS was $0.01 per diluted common share; net cash provided by operating activities was $259.9 million and adjusted EBITDAX was $263.0 million , up 41% sequentially (adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP measures; see below for definition and reconciliation).

Net income was ; EPS was per diluted common share, and adjusted EPS was per diluted common share; net cash provided by operating activities was and adjusted EBITDAX was , up 41% sequentially (adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP measures; see below for definition and reconciliation). Best in class well performance - The Sarah Connor 1050WA well set SM's record as its top performing Midland Basin well to date, based on a peak 30-day IP rate of 2,426 Boe/d (93% oil) from a 10,366 foot lateral. 27 new RockStar wells across five intervals reached 30-day peak IP rates averaging 1,250 Boe/d per well and 87% oil.

Value enhancement through successful interval tests - Four new horizons have continued to deliver encouraging results, including the Company's previously announced Austin Chalk wells in South Texas and its first Middle Spraberry, Dean and Wolfcamp D tests in RockStar.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Ottoson comments: "Our excellent performance is the result of having some of the best assets in the Midland Basin combined with continued outstanding operational execution. This year, operational efforts include well tests from South Texas and the Midland Basin on four new horizons that, while early, remain encouraging for organic inventory growth and value creation. Adjusted EBITDAX for the second quarter was the highest recorded since 2015, despite lower natural gas and NGL prices. We are generating top tier returns, continuing to drive higher operating margins and are on course with our long-term plan to deliver a positive free cash flow yield and de-lever the balance sheet."

SUMMARY WELL RESULTS

New well results include RockStar area wells that reached their 30-day peak IP rates subsequent to the Company's May 2019 update and new interval exploration results in both the RockStar area and South Texas.

Results from 27 new RockStar wells, having an average lateral length of 10,552 feet, delivered 30-day peak IP rates that averaged 1,250 Boe/d per well and 87% oil. This includes wells across five intervals, 24 of which were fully or half bounded.

By interval, results included 13 Wolfcamp A wells averaging 1,326 Boe/d per well, two Wolfcamp B wells averaging 902 Boe/d per well, and 10 Lower Spraberry wells averaging 1,076 Boe/d per well.



As previously reported, new interval tests at RockStar targeting the Dean and Wolfcamp D reached 30-day peak rates of approximately 1,550 Boe/d (92% oil) and approximately 1,400 Boe/d (80% oil and naturally flowing), respectively. New interval tests at RockStar continue to be encouraging and the Company plans to include additional tests in future programs.

All 25 wells that are part of the Merlin Maximus development have now reached their 30-day peak IP rates, averaging approximately 1,400 Boe/d per well and 86% oil.

As previously reported, the Company's Watson State Austin Chalk test in South Texas continues to show encouraging results with a 30-day peak IP rate that averaged approximately 3,200 Boe/d (3-stream) with approximately 55% liquids from a 12,875 foot lateral. Both Austin Chalk test wells continue to perform well and, based on their success, the Company has planned two additional tests, both of which are expected to start producing in the fourth quarter. The Austin Chalk presents the potential for higher margin and higher return wells due to higher liquids content and lower transportation costs per Boe.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

Second quarter of 2019 production was 12.4 MMBoe, or 136.5 MBoe/d, with 44% oil in the commodity mix. Second quarter realized prices (before the effects of hedges) averaged $32.75 per Boe. The Company realized a $4.1 million, or $0.32 per Boe, gain after the effects of hedges.

Second quarter of 2019 net income was $50.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $17.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, net loss was ($127.2) million or ($1.13) per diluted common share.

Second quarter of 2019 net cash provided by operating activities was $259.9 million. For the first six months of 2019, net cash provided by operating activities was $378.4 million.

The following paragraphs discuss adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share, and adjusted EBITDAX, all of which are non-GAAP measures. Please reference the definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

Second quarter of 2019 adjusted EBITDAX was $263.0 million. Adjusted EBITDAX is up 17% year-over-year and up 41% sequentially. The increase in adjusted EBITDAX year-over-year was primarily driven by a production increase of 19% and per unit operating costs down by 11%, partially offset by lower realized prices (post-hedge). The sequential increase in adjusted EBITDAX was driven by a 16% increase in total production, including a 12% increase in oil production and a 14% decline in per unit operating costs. For the first six months of 2019, adjusted EBITDAX was $449.5 million.

Second quarter of 2019 adjusted net income was $1.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted common share, compared with adjusted net income of $16.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, adjusted net loss was ($36.4) million, or ($0.32) per diluted common share.

COMMODITY DERIVATIVES

As of July 31, 2019, the Company had commodity derivatives in place for the third and fourth quarters of 2019 and fiscal year 2020, including:

WTI oil hedges for approximately 80% of expected second half 2019 and approximately 50% + of expected 2020 oil production;

HSC natural gas hedges for approximately 70% of expected second half 2019 production;

Midland - Cushing differential hedges for approximately 60% of expected second half 2019 and expected 2020 Permian oil production; and

WAHA natural gas hedges for approximately 70% of expected second half 2019 Permian residue natural gas production

Detailed data on derivatives are provided in the accompanying IR presentation and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2019.

SCHEDULE FOR SECOND QUARTER REPORTING

This release is accompanied by an investor presentation and pre-recorded call with transcript all of which are posted to the Company's website. Please visit the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com to access this additional second quarter detail.

Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time on August 2, 2019 for the second quarter 2019 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone at:

Live (conference ID 3293419) - Domestic toll free/International: 844-343-4183/647-689-5129

Replay (conference ID 3293419) - Domestic toll free/International: 800-585-8367/416-621-4642

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call until August 9, 2019.

UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

August 12, 2019 - Enercom's The Oil and Gas Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Ottoson will present at 2:30 p.m. Mountain time . The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. An investor presentation for this event will be posted to the Company's website before market open on August 12, 2019 .

- Enercom's The Oil and Gas Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer will present at . The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. An investor presentation for this event will be posted to the Company's website before market open on . September 3, 2019 - Barclay's Global CEO - Energy Power Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Ottoson will present at 1:45 p.m. Eastern time . The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. An investor presentation for this event will be posted to the Company's website before market open on September 3, 2019 .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. The words "anticipate," "budget," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "project," "objectives," "target," "will," "on course," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause SM Energy's actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include: projections for cash flow yield; projections for improved margins; Austin Chalk production and related margin projections; expected inventory growth; expected value creation; and, expected de-levering of the balance sheet. General risk factors include the availability, proximity and capacity of gathering, processing and transportation facilities; the volatility and level of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids prices and related differentials, including any impact on the Company's asset carrying values or reserves arising from price declines; uncertainties inherent in projecting future test results and timing and rates of production or other results from drilling and completion activities; the imprecise nature of estimating oil and natural gas reserves; uncertainties inherent in projecting future drilling and completion activities, costs or results; the availability of additional economically attractive exploration, development, and acquisition opportunities for future growth and any necessary financings; unexpected drilling conditions and results; unsuccessful exploration and development drilling results; the availability of drilling, completion, and operating equipment and services; the risks associated with the Company's commodity price risk management strategy; and other such matters discussed in the Risk Factors section of SM Energy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak as of the date of this announcement. Although SM Energy may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by securities laws.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com .

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2019

Production Data

























For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

Percent

Change

2019

2018

Percent

Change Average realized sales price, before the effects of derivative settlements:





















Oil (per Bbl) $ 56.04



$ 61.02



(8) %

$ 52.95



$ 61.14



(13) % Gas (per Mcf) $ 2.31



$ 3.32



(30) %

$ 2.50



$ 3.23



(23) % NGLs (per Bbl) $ 16.42



$ 27.55



(40) %

$ 17.76



$ 26.60



(33) % Per Boe $ 32.75



$ 38.40



(15) %

$ 32.34



$ 38.09



(15) % Average realized sales price, including the effects of derivative settlements:





















Oil (per Bbl) $ 54.07



$ 55.42



(2) %

$ 51.77



$ 55.90



(7) % Gas (per Mcf) $ 2.51



$ 3.29



(24) %

$ 2.53



$ 3.34



(24) % NGLs (per Bbl) $ 20.42



$ 21.51



(5) %

$ 20.08



$ 20.54



(2) % Equivalent (per Boe) $ 33.07



$ 34.91



(5) %

$ 32.30



$ 35.12



(8) % Production(1):





















Oil (MMBbl) 5.4



4.4



24 %

10.3



8.6



19 % Gas (Bcf) 28.3



25.3



12 %

52.2



50.5



3 % NGLs (MMBbl) 2.3



1.9



20 %

4.2



3.6



16 % MMBoe 12.4



10.5



19 %

23.1



20.6



12 % Average daily production(1):





















Oil (MBbl/d) 59.6



47.9



24 %

56.7



47.6



19 % Gas (MMcf/d) 310.9



278.3



12 %

288.3



279.3



3 % NGLs (MBbl/d) 25.1



20.9



20 %

23.0



19.7



16 % MBoe/d 136.5



115.2



19 %

127.7



113.9



12 % Per Boe data:





















Realized price, before the effects of derivative settlements $ 32.75



$ 38.40



(15) %

$ 32.34



$ 38.09



(15) % Lease operating expense 4.16



4.66



(11) %

4.64



4.80



(3) % Transportation costs 4.00



4.47



(11) %

4.04



4.55



(11) % Production taxes 1.30



1.66



(22) %

1.30



1.67



(22) % Ad valorem tax expense 0.44



0.41



7 %

0.59



0.54



9 % General and administrative(2) 2.49



2.76



(10) %

2.73



2.74



— % Operating margin, before the effects of derivative settlements 20.36



24.44



(17) %

19.04



23.79



(20) % Derivative settlement gain (loss) 0.32



(3.49)



109 %

(0.04)



(2.97)



99 % Operating margin, including the effects of derivative settlements $ 20.68



$ 20.95



(1) %

$ 19.00



$ 20.82



(9) % Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion $ 16.61



$ 14.48



15 %

$ 16.62



$ 13.69



21 %



(1) Amounts and percentage changes may not calculate due to rounding. (2) Includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense per Boe of $0.39 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018, and $0.41 and $0.40 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2019







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(in thousands, except share data) June 30,

December 31, ASSETS 2019

2018 Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 12



$ 77,965

Accounts receivable 165,757



167,536

Derivative assets 114,242



175,130

Prepaid expenses and other 8,723



8,632

Total current assets 288,734



429,263

Property and equipment (successful efforts method):





Proved oil and gas properties 7,974,754



7,278,362

Accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization (3,774,548)



(3,417,953)

Unproved oil and gas properties 1,445,985



1,581,401

Wells in progress 257,945



295,529

Properties held for sale, net —



5,280

Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $62,372 and $57,102, respectively 81,193



88,546

Total property and equipment, net 5,985,329



5,831,165

Noncurrent assets:





Derivative assets 30,180



58,499

Other noncurrent assets 87,696



33,935

Total noncurrent assets 117,876



92,434

Total assets $ 6,391,939



$ 6,352,862

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 407,883



$ 403,199

Derivative liabilities 70,259



62,853

Other current liabilities 25,803



—

Total current liabilities 503,945



466,052

Noncurrent liabilities:





Revolving credit facility 118,000



—

Senior Notes, net of unamortized deferred financing costs 2,450,737



2,448,439

Senior Convertible Notes, net of unamortized discount and deferred financing costs 152,503



147,894

Asset retirement obligations 95,194



91,859

Deferred income taxes 190,146



223,278

Derivative liabilities 12,431



12,496

Other noncurrent liabilities 67,140



42,522

Total noncurrent liabilities 3,086,151



2,966,488

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value - authorized: 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 112,525,633 and 112,241,966 shares, respectively 1,125



1,122

Additional paid-in capital 1,779,665



1,765,738

Retained earnings 1,033,051



1,165,842

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,998)



(12,380)

Total stockholders' equity 2,801,843



2,920,322

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,391,939



$ 6,352,862



SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2019

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating revenues and other income:













Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue $ 406,854



$ 402,558



$ 747,330



$ 785,444

Net gain on divestiture activity 262



39,501



323



424,870

Other operating revenues 56



1,857



449



3,197

Total operating revenues and other income 407,172



443,916



748,102



1,213,511

Operating expenses:













Oil, gas, and NGL production expense 123,050



117,400



244,355



238,279

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion 206,330



151,765



384,076



282,238

Exploration(1) 10,877



14,056



22,225



27,783

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 12,417



11,935



18,755



17,560

General and administrative(1) 30,920



28,920



63,006



56,602

Net derivative (gain) loss(2) (79,655)



63,749



97,426



71,278

Other operating expenses, net (934)



(57)



(599)



4,555

Total operating expenses 303,005



387,768



829,244



698,295

Income (loss) from operations 104,167



56,148



(81,142)



515,216

Interest expense (39,627)



(41,654)



(77,607)



(84,739)

Other non-operating income (expense), net (562)



1,802



(879)



2,211

Income (loss) before income taxes 63,978



16,296



(159,628)



432,688

Income tax (expense) benefit (13,590)



901



32,448



(98,090)

Net income (loss) $ 50,388



$ 17,197



$ (127,180)



$ 334,598

















Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 112,262



111,701



112,257



111,698

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 112,932



113,630



112,257



113,267

Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 0.45



$ 0.15



$ (1.13)



$ 3.00

Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.45



$ 0.15



$ (1.13)



$ 2.95

Dividends per common share $ —



$ —



$ 0.05



$ 0.05

















(1) Non-cash stock-based compensation included in:













Exploration expense $ 1,291



$ 1,189



$ 2,496



$ 2,505

General and administrative expense 4,863



4,075



9,496



8,171

Total non-cash stock-based compensation $ 6,154



$ 5,264



$ 11,992



$ 10,676

















(2) The net derivative (gain) loss line item consists of the following:













Settlement (gain) loss $ (4,090)



$ 36,665



$ 879



$ 61,193

(Gain) loss on fair value changes (75,565)



27,084



96,547



10,085

Total net derivative (gain) loss $ (79,655)



$ 63,749



$ 97,426



$ 71,278



SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2019

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (in thousands, except share data and dividends per share)













Accumulated









Additional





Other

Total

Common Stock

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stockholders'

Shares

Amount

Capital

Earnings

Loss

Equity Balances, December 31, 2018 112,241,966



$ 1,122



$ 1,765,738



$ 1,165,842



$ (12,380)



$ 2,920,322

Net loss —



—



—



(177,568)



—



(177,568)

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



—



263



263

Cash dividends declared, $0.05 per share —



—



—



(5,612)



—



(5,612)

Issuance of common stock upon vesting of RSUs, net of shares used for tax withholdings 2,579



—



(18)



—



—



(18)

Stock-based compensation expense —



—



5,838



—



—



5,838

Balances, March 31, 2019 112,244,545



$ 1,122



$ 1,771,558



$ 982,662



$ (12,117)



$ 2,743,225

Net income —



—



—



50,388



—



50,388

Other comprehensive income —







—



—



119



119

Issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 184,079



2



1,957



—



—



1,959

Issuance of common stock upon vesting of RSUs, net of shares used for tax withholdings 290



—



(2)



—



—



(2)

Stock-based compensation expense 96,719



1



6,153



—



—



6,154

Other —



—



(1)



1



—



—

Balances, June 30, 2019 112,525,633



$ 1,125



$ 1,779,665



$ 1,033,051



$ (11,998)



$ 2,801,843











































Accumulated









Additional





Other

Total

Common Stock

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stockholders'

Shares

Amount

Capital

Earnings

Loss

Equity Balances, December 31, 2017 111,687,016



$ 1,117



$ 1,741,623



$ 665,657



$ (13,789)



$ 2,394,608

Net income —



—



—



317,401



—



317,401

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



—



260



260

Cash dividends declared, $0.05 per share —



—



—



(5,584)



—



(5,584)

Stock-based compensation expense



—



5,412



—



—



5,412

Cumulative effect of accounting change —



—



—



2,969



(2,969)



—

Other —



—



—



1



(1)



—

Balances, March 31, 2018 111,687,016



$ 1,117



$ 1,747,035



$ 980,444



$ (16,499)



$ 2,712,097

Net income —



—



—



17,197



—



17,197

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



—



198



198

Issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 100,249



1



1,880



—



—



1,881

Issuance of common stock upon vesting of RSUs, net of shares used for tax withholdings 1,161



—



(10)



—



—



(10)

Stock-based compensation expense 58,572



—



5,264



—



—



5,264

Balances, June 30, 2018 111,846,998



$ 1,118



$ 1,754,169



$ 997,641



$ (16,301)



$ 2,736,627

