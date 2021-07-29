SM Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results: Cash Flow Beat, Production Outperformance And Lower Than Expected Capital

News provided by

SM Energy Company

Jul 29, 2021, 16:15 ET

DENVER, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announced operating and financial results for the second quarter 2021 and provided certain second half 2021 guidance.

Second quarter 2021 highlights:

  • Production was 12.4 MMBoe (136.5 MBoe/d) and was 54% oil. Production volumes exceeded expectations due to outperformance from new wells and base production in the Austin Chalk.
  • Capital expenditures reflected continued capital efficiencies with costs remaining at approximately $520 per lateral foot. Capital expenditures of $222.6 million adjusted for decreased capital accruals of $8.4 million totaled $214.2 million.
  • Cash flows beat expectations. Net cash provided by operating activities of $296.4 million before net change in working capital of $82.5 million totaled $213.9 million, up 40% year-over-year and up 36% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDAX, (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below) was $256.9 million, up 27% year-over-year and up 19% sequentially.
  • New Austin Chalk wells delivered strong 30-day peak IP rates. Three new wells located in the NGL-rich East area of the Company's South Texas asset averaged 3,300 Boe/d three stream production at 24% oil and 58% liquids from approximately 11,450 foot average laterals, further supporting the consistency, predictability and extent of the Austin Chalk program. The most prolific of the wells averaged approximately 4,000 Boe/d, of which 1,100 Bbl/d was oil.
  • Balance sheet strengthening through the redemption of all 2022 senior notes outstanding and a majority of the 2024 senior notes outstanding and the issuance of $400 million in 6.5% senior notes due 2028.
  • ESG disclosure updated. Responses to the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire were submitted with 2020 data and posted to the Company's website at sm-energy.com.

Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel comments: "Production outperformance, higher commodity prices and continued capital efficiencies supported excellent second quarter results. We are excited to see continued strong results from our Austin Chalk delineation and development program in South Texas, driving better than expected performance in the second quarter and putting SM one step closer to confirming our estimated inventory of 400 high return Austin Chalk wells. Our focus on generating free cash flow and improving leverage metrics is ahead of schedule, with the second quarter free cash flow neutral and the 18-month outlook showing a highly competitive yield to market capitalization based on current strip prices. Once again, the commitment of the SM Energy team delivered great operational performance."

SECOND QUARTER OF 2021

PRODUCTION:





Midland Basin

South Texas

Total

Oil (MBbl / MBbl/d)

6,194 / 68.1

484 / 5.3

6,678/ 73.4

Natural Gas (MMcf / MMcf/d)

12,825 / 140.9

13,650 / 150.0

26,475 / 290.9

NGLs (MBbl / MBbl/d)

4 / -

1,329 / 14.6

1,333 / 14.6

Total (MBoe / MBoe/d)

8,336 / 91.6

4,087 / 44.9

12,423 / 136.5

Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.

  • Total production volumes of 12.4 MMBoe (136.5 MBoe/d) were up 11% compared with the prior year period and up 24% sequentially. Production was 54% oil. The significant sequential growth reflects the impacts from severe Texas weather in the first quarter of 2021 and better than expected performance from Austin Chalk wells in the second quarter.
  • Production volumes were two-thirds from the Midland Basin and one-third from South Texas.

REALIZED PRICES:





Midland Basin

South Texas

Total 
(Pre/Post-hedge)

Oil ($/Bbl)

$65.30

$65.90

$65.34 / $45.23

Natural Gas ($/Mcf)

$4.01

$2.70

$3.34 / $2.87

NGLs ($/Bbl)

nm

$28.42

$28.41 / $19.19

Per Boe

$54.71

$26.06

$45.28 / $32.50

Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.
  • The average realized price before the effect of hedges was $45.28 per Boe and the average realized price after the effect of hedges was $32.50 per Boe.
    • Benchmark pricing for the quarter included NYMEX WTI at $66.07/Bbl, NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas at $2.83/MMBtu and Hart Composite NGLs at $31.52/Bbl.
    • The average realized price per Boe of $45.28 before the effect of hedges was up 198% compared with the prior year period and up 8% sequentially.
    • The effect of realized hedges was a loss of $12.78 per Boe, or $158.8 million.

For additional operating metrics and regional detail, please see the Financial Highlights section below and the accompanying 2Q21 slide deck.

NET LOSS, LOSS PER SHARE AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Second quarter 2021 net loss was $223.0 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share, compared with a net loss of $89.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share, in the same period in 2020. The current year period benefited from 24% higher oil production and a 198% increase in the realized price per Boe before the effects of hedges leading to a 231% increase in revenue. Higher revenue in the current year period was partially offset by a $370.3 million net derivative loss, compared with a net derivative loss of $167.2 million in the prior year period. The prior year period also benefited from a $227.3 million gain on extinguishment of debt. For the first six months of 2021, net loss was $474.3 million, or $4.07 per diluted common share, compared with $501.1 million, or $4.43 per diluted common share, in the prior year period.

Second quarter 2021 net cash provided by operating activities of $296.4 million before net change in working capital of $82.5 million totaled $213.9 million, which was up 40% from $153.1 million in the comparable prior year period. The increase in the second quarter 2021 reflected higher production volumes and a nearly 500% increase in the operating margin, before the effects of hedge settlements, compared with the prior year period, which was partially offset by a $158.8 million realized hedge loss in the current year period versus a $142.5 million realized hedge gain in the prior year period. For the first six months of 2021, net cash provided by operating activities of $402.0 million before net changes in working capital of $31.1 million totaled $370.9 million, down 5% from the prior year period.

ADJUSTED EBITDAX, ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NET DEBT-TO-ADJUSTED EBITDAX

The following paragraphs discuss non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX. Please reference the definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

Second quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDAX was $256.9 million, up 27% from the same period in 2020. The increase in Adjusted EBITDAX was primarily due to an 11% increase in total production volumes and a 12% increase in the operating margin including the effect of realized hedge settlements. For the first six months of 2021, Adjusted EBITDAX was $471.9 million, down 3% from the prior year period.

Second quarter 2021 adjusted net income was $991,000, or $0.01 per diluted common share, compared with adjusted net loss of $17.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020. For the first six months of 2021, adjusted net loss was $4.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, compared with an adjusted net loss of $23.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share, in the prior year period.

At June 30, 2021, net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX was 2.35 times.

FINANCIAL POSITION, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

On June 30, 2021, the outstanding principal amount of the Company's long-term debt was $2.25 billion. Long-term debt was comprised of $1.69 billion in unsecured senior notes, $446.7 million in secured senior notes, $65.5 million in secured senior convertible notes, plus $52.5 million drawn on the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility. During the quarter, the Company tendered for the total outstanding $212.4 million of its 6.125% senior notes due 2022 and $172.3 million of its 5.0% senior notes due 2024. The Company issued $400.0 million of 6.5% senior notes due 2028. These successful transactions resulted in reducing debt maturing through 2024 by $384.7 million, including $19.3 million in redemptions not tendered by holders through the tender offer.

The outstanding principal amount of the secured senior convertible notes was retired at maturity on July 1, 2021.

At June 30, 2021, the Company's available liquidity was $1.05 billion. The Company's cash balance was approximately zero.

Second quarter 2021 capital expenditures of $222.6 million, adjusted for decreased capital accruals of $8.4 million, totaled $214.2 million. During the quarter, the Company drilled 11 net wells and completed 40 net wells in the Midland Basin and drilled 11 net wells and completed 5 net wells in South Texas. All of the South Texas completions were Austin Chalk wells. For the first six months of 2021, capital expenditures adjusted for change in capital accruals totaled $399.2 million and the Company drilled 40 and completed 62 net wells, consistent with the full year plan for increased activity in the first half of 2021 compared with the second half of the year. Full year capital expenditures adjusted for change in capital accruals is expected to range between $650-675 million and include approximately 85 net wells drilled and 100-110 net wells completed.

COMMODITY DERIVATIVES

Commodity hedge positions as of July 28, 2021:

  • OIL: Approximately 75-80% of expected 3Q-4Q oil production is hedged to WTI at an average price of $41.67/Bbl.
  • OIL, Midland Basin differential: Approximately 55-60% of expected 3Q-4Q Midland Basin oil production is hedged to the local price point at a positive $0.73/Bbl basis.
  • NATURAL GAS: Approximately 85% of expected 3Q-4Q natural gas production is hedged. 24,987 BBtu is hedged to HSC at an average price of $2.41/MMBtu, and 15,713 BBtu is hedged to WAHA at an average price of $1.85/MMBtu.
  • NGL hedges are by individual product and include propane and normal butane swaps for the remainder of 2021.

A detailed schedule of these and other hedge positions are provided in the 2Q21 accompanying slide deck.

GUIDANCE

  • The full year 2021 production guidance range is narrowed to 47.5-49.5 MMBoe, or 130.1-135.6 MBoe/d.
  • All other 2021 guidance metrics are unchanged.
  • Third quarter 2021 guidance includes:
    • Production of 13.0-13.2 MMBoe or 141-143 MBoe/d. The production range reflects timing of new wells being turned-in-line.
    • Capital expenditures of $170-190 million.

SCHEDULE FOR SECOND QUARTER REPORTING

July 29, 2021 - In conjunction with this release, the Company posts to its website a pre-recorded webcast discussion, a written transcript of the webcast, and an associated IR presentation. Please visit ir.sm-energy.com.   

July 30, 2021 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the second quarter 2021 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at www.ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone. In order to join the live conference call, please register at the link below for dial-in information.

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until August 6, 2021.

UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

  • August 16, 2021 – Enercom Oil & Gas Conference 2021. President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel will present at 9.40 a.m. Mountain time. This event will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. An investor presentation for this event will be posted to the Company's website.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. The words "assumes," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "generate," "guidance," "implied," "maintain," "plan," "project," "objectives," "outlook," "sustainable," "target," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, certain guidance for the full year and third quarter 2021, including third quarter capital expenditures and production, and the timing of bringing newly completed wells on production. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause SM Energy's actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Future results may be impacted by the risks discussed in the Risk Factors section of SM Energy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the 2020 Form 10-K.  The forward-looking statements contained herein speak as of the date of this release.  Although SM Energy may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so, except as required by securities laws.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas.  SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS

Jennifer Martin Samuels, [email protected], 303-864-2507

Jeremy Kline, [email protected], 303-863-4313

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2021
















Production Data















For the Three Months Ended

Percent Change
Between

For the Six Months
Ended


Percent
Change
Between
Periods

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2Q21 & 1Q21

2Q21 & 2Q20

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020


2021

2020

Realized sales price (before the effects of derivative settlements):

Oil (per Bbl)

$

65.34

$

56.33

$

22.25

16

%

194

%

$

61.30

$

35.09

75

%

Gas (per Mcf)

$

3.34

$

4.16

$

1.34

(20)

%

149

%

$

3.71

$

1.44

158

%

NGLs (per Bbl)

$

28.41

$

26.93

$

10.43

5

%

172

%

$

27.77

$

12.09

130

%

Equivalent (per Boe)

$

45.28

$

42.11

$

15.18

8

%

198

%

$

43.87

$

22.25

97

%

Realized sales price (including the effects of derivative settlements):

Oil (per Bbl)

$

45.23

$

45.95

$

48.06

(2)

%

(6)

%

$

45.55

$

51.49

(12)

%

Gas (per Mcf)

$

2.87

$

2.28

$

1.38

26

%

108

%

$

2.61

$

1.74

50

%

NGLs (per Bbl)

$

19.19

$

16.14

$

12.37

19

%

55

%

$

17.86

$

14.72

21

%

Equivalent (per Boe)

$

32.50

$

31.37

$

27.93

4

%

16

%

$

32.00

$

31.42

2

%

Net production volumes: (1)

Oil (MMBbl)

6.7

5.4

5.4

23

%

24

%

12.1

11.7

3

%

Gas (Bcf)

26.5

21.5

26.0

23

%

2

%

48.0

52.5

(9)

%

NGLs (MMBbl)

1.3

1.0

1.5

29

%

(10)

%

2.4

3.1

(23)

%

MMBoe

12.4

10.0

11.2

24

%

11

%

22.5

23.6

(5)

%

Average net daily production: (1)

Oil (MBbls/d)

73.4

60.3

59.0

22

%

24

%

66.9

64.4

4

%

Gas (MMcf/d)

290.9

239.4

285.8

22

%

2

%

265.3

288.5

(8)

%

NGLs (MBbls/d)

14.6

11.4

16.2

28

%

(10)

%

13.1

16.9

(23)

%

MBoe/d

136.5

111.6

122.9

22

%

11

%

124.2

129.4

(4)

%

Per Boe data:














Realized price (before the effects of derivative settlements)

$

45.28

$

42.11

$

15.18

8

%

198

%

$

43.87

$

22.25

97

%

Lease operating expense

4.62

4.64

3.30

%

40

%

4.63

4.06

14

%

Transportation costs

3.01

2.94

3.12

2

%

(4)

%

2.98

3.11

(4)

%

Production taxes

2.03

1.94

0.56

5

%

263

%

1.99

0.90

121

%

Ad valorem tax expense

0.45

0.52

0.22

(13)

%

105

%

0.48

0.42

14

%

General and administrative (2)

1.98

2.46

2.43

(20)

%

(19)

%

2.20

2.32

(5)

%

Operating margin (before the effects of derivative settlements)

33.19

29.61

5.55

12

%

498

%

31.59

11.44

176

%

Derivative settlement gain (loss)

(12.78)

(10.74)

12.74

(19)

%

(200)

%

(11.87)

9.17

(229)

%

Operating margin (including the effects of derivative settlements)

$

20.41

$

18.87

$

18.29

8

%

12

%

$

19.72

$

20.61

(4)

%

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion

$

16.48

$

16.62

$

16.17

(1)

%

2

%

$

16.54

$

17.59

(6)

%
















(1) Amounts and percentage changes may not calculate due to rounding.

(2) Includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense per Boe of $0.25, $0.44, and $0.41 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively, and, $0.34 and $0.39 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020, respectively.

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2021

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(in thousands, except share data)

June 30,

December 31,

ASSETS

2021

2020

Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$



$

10

Accounts receivable

229,512

162,455

Derivative assets

31,303

31,203

Prepaid expenses and other

8,595

10,001

Total current assets

269,410

203,669

Property and equipment (successful efforts method):


Proved oil and gas properties

9,107,281

8,608,522

Accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization

(5,244,367)

(4,886,973)

Unproved oil and gas properties

656,848

714,602

Wells in progress

153,734

233,498

Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $75,328 and $63,662, respectively

41,313

32,217

Total property and equipment, net

4,714,809

4,701,866

Noncurrent assets:


Derivative assets

13,534

23,150

Other noncurrent assets

55,245

47,746

Total noncurrent assets

68,779

70,896

Total assets

$

5,052,998

$

4,976,431

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

496,285

$

371,670

Derivative liabilities

545,062

200,189

Other current liabilities

10,321

11,880

Total current liabilities

1,051,668

583,739

Noncurrent liabilities:


Revolving credit facility

52,500

93,000

Senior Notes, net

2,139,625

2,121,319

Asset retirement obligations

85,390

83,325

Derivative liabilities

116,273

22,331

Other noncurrent liabilities

55,033

56,557

Total noncurrent liabilities

2,448,821

2,376,532

Stockholders' equity:


Common stock, $0.01 par value - authorized: 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 120,970,853 and 114,742,304 shares, respectively

1,210

1,147

Additional paid-in capital

1,838,859

1,827,914

Retained earnings (deficit)

(274,745)

200,697

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12,815)

(13,598)

Total stockholders' equity

1,552,509

2,016,160

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,052,998

$

4,976,431

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2021

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating revenues and other income:






Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue

$

562,569

$

169,790

$

985,734

$

524,023

Other operating income (loss)

1,280

(158)

21,961

1,343

Total operating revenues and other income

563,849

169,632

1,007,695

525,366

Operating expenses:






Oil, gas, and NGL production expense

125,456

80,445

226,386

199,997

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion

204,714

180,856

371,674

414,345

Exploration (1)

8,714

9,787

18,037

21,136

Impairment

8,750

8,750

17,500

998,513

General and administrative (1)

24,639

27,227

49,353

54,674

Net derivative (gain) loss (2)

370,348

167,200

715,037

(378,140)

Other operating expense, net

1,852

8,046

1,253

8,612

Total operating expenses

744,473

482,311

1,399,240

1,319,137

Loss from operations

(180,624)

(312,679)

(391,545)

(793,771)

Interest expense

(39,536)

(40,354)

(79,407)

(81,866)

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

(2,144)

227,281

(2,144)

239,476

Other non-operating expense, net

(853)

(185)

(1,224)

(679)

Loss before income taxes

(223,157)

(125,937)

(474,320)

(636,840)

Income tax benefit

162

36,685

56

135,693

Net loss

$

(222,995)

$

(89,252)

$

(474,264)

$

(501,147)








Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

118,357

113,008

116,568

113,015

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

118,357

113,008

116,568

113,015

Basic net loss per common share

$

(1.88)

$

(0.79)

$

(4.07)

$

(4.43)

Diluted net loss per common share

$

(1.88)

$

(0.79)

$

(4.07)

$

(4.43)

Dividends per common share

$



$



$

0.01

$

0.01








(1)  Non-cash stock-based compensation included in:






Exploration expense

$

812

$

1,091

$

2,096

$

2,048

General and administrative expense

3,144

4,621

7,597

9,225

Total non-cash stock-based compensation

$

3,956

$

5,712

$

9,693

$

11,273








(2)  The net derivative (gain) loss line item consists of the following:






Derivative settlement (gain) loss

$

158,822

$

(142,528)

$

266,707

$

(215,965)

(Gain) loss on fair value changes

211,526

309,728

448,330

(162,175)

Total net derivative (gain) loss

$

370,348

$

167,200

$

715,037

$

(378,140)

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2021












Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

(in thousands, except share data and dividends per share)




Additional
Paid-in
Capital

Retained Earnings
(Deficit)

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss

Total Stockholders' Equity

Common Stock




Shares

Amount



Balances, December 31, 2020

114,742,304

$

1,147

$

1,827,914

$

200,697

$

(13,598)

$

2,016,160

Net loss







(251,269)



(251,269)

Other comprehensive income









191

191

Cash dividends declared, $0.01 per share







(1,147)



(1,147)

Stock-based compensation expense





5,737





5,737

Balances, March 31, 2021

114,742,304

$

1,147

$

1,833,651

$

(51,719)

$

(13,407)

$

1,769,672

Net loss







(222,995)



(222,995)

Other comprehensive income









592

592

Cash dividends, $0.01 per share







(31)



(31)

Issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan

252,665

3

1,312





1,315

Stock-based compensation expense

57,795

1

3,955





3,956

Issuance of common stock through cashless exercise of Warrants

5,918,089

59

(59)






Balances, June 30, 2021

120,970,853

$

1,210

$

1,838,859

$

(274,745)

$

(12,815)

$

1,552,509



Additional
Paid-in
Capital


 

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss

Total Stockholders' Equity

Common Stock

Retained Earnings


Shares

Amount



Balances, December 31, 2019

112,987,952

$

1,130

$

1,791,596

$

967,587

$

(11,319)

$

2,748,994

Net loss







(411,895)



(411,895)

Other comprehensive income









190

190

Cash dividends declared, $0.01 per share







(1,130)



(1,130)

Issuance of common stock upon vesting of RSUs, net of shares used for tax withholdings

730



(3)





(3)

Stock-based compensation expense





5,561





5,561

Balances, March 31, 2020

112,988,682

$

1,130

$

1,797,154

$

554,562

$

(11,129)

$

2,341,717

Net loss







(89,252)



(89,252)

Other comprehensive income









188

188

Issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan

297,013

3

944





947

Stock-based compensation expense

267,576

3

5,709





5,712

Issuance of Warrants





21,520





21,520

Balances, June 30, 2020

113,553,271

$

1,136

$

1,825,327

$

465,310

$

(10,941)

$

2,280,832

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2021

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net loss

$

(222,995)

$

(89,252)

$

(474,264)

$

(501,147)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion

204,714

180,856

371,674

414,345

Impairment

8,750

8,750

17,500

998,513

Stock-based compensation expense

3,956

5,712

9,693

11,273

Net derivative (gain) loss

370,348

167,200

715,037

(378,140)

Derivative settlement gain (loss)

(158,822)

142,528

(266,707)

215,965

Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs

4,722

4,586

9,445

8,578

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

2,144

(227,281)

2,144

(239,476)

Deferred income taxes

(162)

(36,921)

(214)

(136,268)

Other, net

1,215

(3,102)

(13,377)

(3,918)

Net change in working capital

82,529

(38,737)

31,092

(57,254)

Net cash provided by operating activities

296,399

114,339

402,023

332,471








Cash flows from investing activities:






Capital expenditures

(222,614)

(170,903)

(370,177)

(310,209)

Other, net

292

92

221

92

Net cash used in investing activities

(222,322)

(170,811)

(369,956)

(310,117)








Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from revolving credit facility

504,000

415,500

944,000

841,000

Repayment of revolving credit facility

(586,500)

(294,500)

(984,500)

(770,500)

Net proceeds from Senior Notes

393,583



393,583


Cash paid to repurchase Senior Notes

(385,296)

(53,508)

(385,296)

(81,826)

Debt issuance costs related to 10.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025



(10,491)



(10,491)

Net proceeds from sale of common stock

1,315

947

1,315

947

Dividends paid

(1,178)

(1,130)

(1,178)

(1,130)

Other

(1)

(351)

(1)

(354)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(74,077)

56,467

(32,077)

(22,354)








Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(5)

(10)


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



15

10

10

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$



$

10

$



$

10

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2021

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)





(in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Supplemental schedule of additional cash flow information and non-cash activities:






Operating activities:






Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest

$

(21,415)

$

(34,844)

$

(74,864)

$

(82,313)








Investing activities:






Increase (decrease) in capital expenditure accruals and other

$

(8,422)

$

(45,698)

$

28,987

$

(28,896)








Non-cash financing activities (1)






______________________________

(1)

Please refer to Note 5 - Long-term Debt in Part I, Item I of the Company's Form 10-Q for discussion of the debt transactions executed during the six months ended June 30, 2021, and during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

DEFINITIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AS CALCULATED BY THE COMPANY
The following non-GAAP measures are presented in addition to financial statements as the Company believes these metrics and performance measures are widely used by the investment community, including investors, research analysts and others, to evaluate and compare investments among upstream oil and gas companies in making investment decisions or recommendations.  These measures, as presented, may have differing calculations among companies and investment professionals and may not be directly comparable to the same measures provided by others.  A non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure or any other measure of a company's financial or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP.  A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is presented below.  These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDAX:  Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depletion, depreciation, amortization and asset retirement obligation liability accretion expense, exploration expense, property abandonment and impairment expense, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, derivative gains and losses net of settlements, gains and losses on divestitures, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and certain other items.  Adjusted EBITDAX excludes certain items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Adjusted EBITDAX is also important because we are subject to financial covenants under the Company's Credit Agreement, a material source of liquidity for the Company, based on Adjusted EBITDAX ratios.  Please reference the Company's 2020 Form 10-K and the most recently filed Form 10-Q for discussion of the Credit Agreement and its covenants.

Adjusted net income (loss):  Adjusted net income (loss) excludes certain items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated.  These items include non-cash and other adjustments, such as derivative gains and losses net of settlements, impairments, net (gain) loss on divestiture activity, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and accruals for non-recurring matters.

Net Debt: Net debt is calculated as the total principal amount of outstanding senior secured notes and senior unsecured notes plus amounts drawn on the revolving credit facility (also referred to as total funded debt) less cash and cash equivalents.

Free cash flow: Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital less capital expenditures before increase (decrease) in capital expenditure accruals and other.

Free cash flow yield to market capitalization: Free cash flow yield to market capitalization is calculated as Free cash flow (defined above) divided by market capitalization.

Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX: Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated as Net Debt (defined above) divided by Adjusted EBITDAX (defined above) for the trailing twelve-month period.  A variation of this calculation is a financial covenant under the Company's Credit Agreement.

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2021

Adjusted EBITDAX Reconciliation (1)






(in thousands)














Reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(222,995)

$

(89,252)

$

(474,264)

$

(501,147)

Interest expense

39,536

40,354

79,407

81,866

Income tax benefit

(162)

(36,685)

(56)

(135,693)

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion

204,714

180,856

371,674

414,345

Exploration (2)

7,902

8,696

15,941

19,088

Impairment

8,750

8,750

17,500

998,513

Stock-based compensation expense

3,956

5,712

9,693

11,273

Net derivative (gain) loss

370,348

167,200

715,037

(378,140)

Derivative settlement gain (loss)

(158,822)

142,528

(266,707)

215,965

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

2,144

(227,281)

2,144

(239,476)

Other, net

1,512

612

1,502

945

Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP)

$

256,883

$

201,490

$

471,871

$

487,539

Interest expense

(39,536)

(40,354)

(79,407)

(81,866)

Income tax benefit

162

36,685

56

135,693

Exploration (2)

(7,902)

(8,696)

(15,941)

(19,088)

Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs

4,722

4,586

9,445

8,578

Deferred income taxes

(162)

(36,921)

(214)

(136,268)

Other, net

(297)

(3,714)

(14,879)

(4,863)

Net change in working capital

82,529

(38,737)

31,092

(57,254)

Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$

296,399

$

114,339

$

402,023

$

332,471








(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above.

(2)  Stock-based compensation expense is a component of the exploration expense and general and administrative expense line items on the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations.  Therefore, the exploration line items shown in the reconciliation above will vary from the amount shown on the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the component of stock-based compensation expense recorded to exploration expense.

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2021

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (1)






(in thousands, except per share data)














Reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to adjusted net income (loss)  (non-GAAP):

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(222,995)

$

(89,252)

$

(474,264)

$

(501,147)

Net derivative (gain) loss

370,348

167,200

715,037

(378,140)

Derivative settlement gain (loss)

(158,822)

142,528

(266,707)

215,965

Impairment

8,750

8,750

17,500

998,513

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

2,144

(227,281)

2,144

(239,476)

Other, net (2)

1,566

674

1,583

1,060

Tax effect of adjustments (3)

(48,605)

(19,936)

(101,894)

(129,749)

Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets

48,605



101,894

10,017

Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)

$

991

$

(17,317)

$

(4,707)

$

(22,957)








Diluted net loss per common share (GAAP)

$

(1.88)

$

(0.79)

$

(4.07)

$

(4.43)

Net derivative (gain) loss

3.13

1.48

6.13

(3.35)

Derivative settlement gain (loss)

(1.34)

1.26

(2.29)

1.91

Impairment

0.07

0.08

0.15

8.84

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

0.02

(2.01)

0.02

(2.12)

Other, net (2)

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

Tax effect of adjustments (3)

(0.41)

(0.18)

(0.87)

(1.15)

Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets

0.41



0.87

0.09

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share (non-GAAP)

$

0.01

$

(0.15)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.20)








Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

118,357

113,008

116,568

113,015

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

118,357

113,008

116,568

113,015








Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding.














(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above.

(2) For all periods presented, other adjustments related to bad debt expense and impairments of materials inventory and other property.  Additionally, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, other adjustments include pension settlement expense, and for the the three months ended June 30, 2020 and the six months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020,  other adjustments included (gain) loss on divestiture.

(3) The tax effect of adjustments for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020, was calculated using a tax rate of 21.7%.  This rate approximates the Company's statutory tax rate for the respective periods, as adjusted for ordinary permanent differences.

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2021

Reconciliation of Total Long-Term Debt to Net Debt (1)

(in thousands)

As of June 30, 2021

Senior Secured Notes (2)

$

512,160

Senior Unsecured Notes (2)

1,689,913

Revolving credit facility (2)

52,500

Total funded debt

2,254,573

Less: Cash and cash equivalents


Net Debt

$

2,254,573


(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above.

(2) Amounts are from Note 5 - Long-term Debt in Part I, Item I of the Company's Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Free Cash Flow (1)







(in thousands)









For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$

296,399

$

114,339

$

402,023

$

332,471

Net change in working capital

(82,529)

38,737

(31,092)

57,254

Cash flow from operations before net change in working capital

$

213,870

$

153,076

$

370,931

$

389,725

Capital expenditures (GAAP)

$

222,614

$

170,903

$

370,177

$

310,209

Increase (decrease) in capital expenditure accruals and other

(8,422)

(45,698)

28,987

(28,896)

Capital expenditures before accruals and other

$

214,192

$

125,205

$

399,164

$

281,313

Free cash flow

$

(322)

$

27,871

$

(28,233)

$

108,412









(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" above.





SOURCE SM Energy Company

Related Links

www.sm-energy.com

Also from this source

SM Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Call...

SM Energy Company Announces Early Results And Upsizing Of Tender...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics