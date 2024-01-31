SM Group honored with 20 awards for Excellence in Communications

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The SM Group, led by SM Investments Corporation, with BDO Unibank, Inc., SM Foundation Inc., and SM Supermalls, won 20 awards for excellence in communications at the prestigious 20th Philippine Quill Awards. SM Foundation Inc., was also hailed as the 2nd runner up for Company of the Year.

SM Investments won awards for its 2022 Integrated Report, Enhanced Digital Communications Strategy and SM Brand Refresh. 

SM Foundation clinched Excellence Awards for the following projects: Revitalizing the SM Foundation Brand: Embracing the Joy of Social Good, Inclusivity, and Engagement; Spreading Social Good to Inspire and Strengthen a Nation and #SpreadingSocialGood Stories Online. It also garnered awards for Social Good Feature Videos: Sharing Stories of Transformation, Resilience, and Hope; SM Foundation Primer: Sharing Stories and Rallying Partners for Social Good and We Care: The SM Foundation Newsletter Made Even Better.

"At SM, we recognize and embrace that in today's business landscape, communication plays a greater role in engaging our key stakeholders and ultimately, helping shape brand love and loyalty.  We are honored and elated that our efforts have been recognized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines," said Frederic C. DyBuncio, President and Chief Executive Officer of SM Investments Corporation.

BDO was awarded for the following projects: The BDO Waste BusteRRR; BDO Unibank's Enhanced Careers Portal; BDO and the all-out fight against online scams; Mastering the Market: BDO Securities' Investor Empowerment Initiative; Building Trust, Driving Success: BDO's IR Initiative and BDO Fish'n Learn Financial Education Card Game. 

SM Supermalls was recognized for the following campaigns, AweSM SuperKids Zone at Roblox and SM Supermalls: You're Always Welcome Here.

The Philippine Quill Awards, held recently at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City, is considered one of the country's most prestigious awards program in the field of business communication. The 20th Philippine Quill Awards was hosted by IABC Philippines, the first IABC chapter in Asia.

