Small and Medium Size Businesses Embrace Benefits of Utilizing Fractional Sales Leaders

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration brings together sales leaders with a track record of sales success by providing them with the tools and platform to develop and run an effective sales organization for small and mid-size businesses.

Atlanta, GA; Fort Worth, TX; Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN; Montreal, QC; Cincinnati, OH; Oklahoma City, OK

It is estimated that over 1/3 of workers are fractional. This ongoing rise in businesses embracing hiring for expertise for a period of time allows them to get set-up and on track. The following six Outsourced VP of Sales are excited to work with businesses in their local communities in this capacity, serving these North American markets:

"In an economy where finding high-level expertise is challenging, we are pleased to be able to continue to add high-caliber Fractional VPs of Sales to our team who have the sales leadership mindset and skillset to develop, build, and run sales organizations for SMB business owners at a price point that is affordable," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration, Inc.

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive revenue when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your community to navigate your path to greater sales generation now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

