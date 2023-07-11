Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Global Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Bruker, PerkinElmer, Miltenyi Biotec, Aspect Imaging and Mediso

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global small animal imaging (in-vivo) market grew from $2.28 billion in 2022 to $2.54 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The small animal imaging (in-vivo) market is expected to grow to $3.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Major players in the market are Bruker, PerkinElmer, Miltenyi Biotec, Aspect Imaging Ltd., Mediso Ltd., LI-COR Biosciences, Life Technologies Corporation, Trifoil Imaging, Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, MR Solutions Ltd., General Electric, Sofie Biosciences Inc., Biospace Lab, and Agilent Technologies Inc.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The small animal imaging (in-vivo) market includes revenues earned byPET, X-ray CT, MRI, and SPECT scanners. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Small animal imaging (in-vivo) refers to the advanced imaging techniques for monitoring cellular activity, pharmacological effects that have been developed, and disease progression in live animals. The small animal imaging (in-vivo) is used to observe, define, and quantify normal and pathologic processes in living animal organs and tissues non-invasively.



North America was the largest region in the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market in 2022. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in small animal imaging (in-vivo) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main components of small animal imaging (in-vivo) are micro-MRI, optical imaging, nuclear imaging, and other components. Micro-MRI refers to a non-invasive technique that produces detailed 3-dimensional (3D) images of tissues without the use of harmful radiation. The various applications include monitoring treatment response, biodistribution, determining drug/target engagement, cancer cell detection, biomarkers, longitudinal studies, and epigenetics which are used in veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, and veterinary institutes and research centers.



Growing expenditure for the healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market going forward. Healthcare expenditure refers to the overall cost of health care (including public and private expenditures) as a percentage of GDP. Rising healthcare expenditure and increasing healthcare awareness, encourage the concept of self-care management where PET equipment is used in techniques such as small animal imaging.

For instance, according to data released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, a France-based intergovernmental economic organization, in 2020 health spending as a share of GDP jumped to 9.7% across OECD countries, up from 8.8% in 2019. A group of 17 OECD countries suggests that health spending continued to grow strongly in 2021 by around 6%. Therefore, growing expenditure for the healthcare sector is driving the growth of the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market. Major companies operating in the small animal imaging (in vivo) market are focused on technological advancement to strengthen their position.

For instance, in April 2022, PerkinElmer, Inc., a US-based company engaged in business areas such as diagnostics, life science research, and imaging, launched the Vega imaging system, an automated advanced technology ultrasound platform. The automated technology involves the use of two automated transducers, resulting in easy-to-use technology and generating more consistent results to visualize the pathophysiology of the disease.



The countries covered in the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Characteristics



3. Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Trends And Strategies



4. Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market



5. Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Micro-MRI

Optical Imaging

Nuclear Imaging

Other Components

6.2. Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Monitoring Treatment Response

Bio Distribution, Determining Drug or Target Engagement

Cancer Cell Detection

Biomarkers

Longitudinal Studies

Epigenetics

6.3. Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Institutes and Research Centers

7. Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqm024

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets