Small Arms Silencers Represent a Significant Additive Manufacturing Market Opportunity; New AM Research Report Sees 3.7% Penetration Rate for AM in 2023, Growing to 28.9% in 2032

News provided by

Additive Manufacturing Research

Sep 11, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) has published a new market study titled "Additive Manufacturing of Small Arms Silencers: An AM Market Opportunity." This report, built on proprietary AM Research market data, analyzes the history of the small arms silencers market with respect to 3D printing development and adoption, considers the state of the silencers market today, and addresses the global opportunity it presents for AM market gains.

Total U.S. Silencers Purchased Compared to Additive Manufacturing Penetration Rate Estimate, 2019-2032 (Source: Additive Manufacturing Research)
A growing emphasis in the Additive Manufacturing (AM) industry has been on developing use cases for additive manufacturing at the production level, for real-world solutions in established areas of industry.

This report focuses on one such area in the global industry of small arms manufacturing. Small arms manufacturing has proven it is an area that is willing to adopt new processes and means of production, though specific areas of this industry have not seen significant technology innovation in manufacturing for, in some cases, a century. Silencer manufacturing is one such area that has relied on subtractive machining processes—turning, lathe, and CNC milling—since their original inception.

In 2017, AM Research published a similar market perspective on additively manufactured silencers. That perspective, now seven years in the past as of the date of publication of this report, discussed several market factors and trends which are still present in the market today. This concise but extremely valuable report describes the history, current markets and future outlook for the silencer market with respect to the development and increasing adoption of AM.

Market data, penetration rates, and forecasting are built using proprietary modeling and existing AM Research market data and deepened and contextualized by exhaustive research and direct interviews with several industry players.

Companies and organizations mentioned or profiled include but are not limited to: Sig Sauer, EOS, Tronrud Engineering, Oceana Defense, Delta P Design, RAM3D, Daniel Defense, Surefire, HuxWurx, PWS, Dead Air, CGS, Radical Firearms, and the US Military.

AM Research's reports are intended as key strategic inputs for all senior executives planning 3D printing product/market strategies and for investors who are looking to take equity positions in 3D printing firms.

AM Research also offers customized consulting and due diligence analysis.

For more information on the report, including a free sample, please visit:

https://additivemanufacturingresearch.com/reports/additive-manufacturing-of-small-arms-silencers-an-am-market-opportunity/

About Additive Manufacturing Research:
Since 2013, Additive Manufacturing Research (formerly SmarTech Analysis) has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. AMR's analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry's largest firms.

For more details on our company: http://www.additivemanufacturingresearch.com/

