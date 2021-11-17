SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Global Disability Inclusion, a boutique consulting firm providing disability inclusion strategies and solutions, announced it will donate 1% of annual sales to support the environmental nonprofit organization 1% for the Planet.

Small Business Commits to Donating One Percent of Profit

"As a small, woman-owned business, Global Disability Inclusion is privileged to be headquartered in the coastal city of St. Augustine, Florida which has 42 miles of beaches, but it also means we witness the impact of pollution to our shoreline, our ocean, and the endangered wildlife," said Meg O'Connell, CEO and Founder, Global Disability Inclusion. "Often it's not realized that the impacts of climate change adversely impact those with disabilities more so than any other group. For example, power outages caused by storms can mean life sustaining medical equipment will not work. Committing 1% of our annual sales is the right thing to do to help preserve the environment where we live and work."

As part of Global Disability Inclusion's volunteer work, employees take part in beach cleanup days and is committed to "take 3 from the sea" – picking up at least 3 pieces of trash from the beach on daily beach walks.

"Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 5% of that comes from businesses," says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet. "The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on-the-ground outcomes. We're excited to welcome Global Disability Inclusion to our global movement."

By contributing 1% of their annual sales, thousands of 1% for the Planet members have raised over $300 million to support approved environmental nonprofits around the globe. Nonprofits are approved based on referrals, track record and environmental focus. Thousands of nonprofits worldwide are currently approved.

About Global Disability Inclusion

Global Disability Inclusion is changing the way the world perceives disability. We are a boutique consulting firm providing disability inclusion strategies and solutions for global companies, foundations, non-profits, and universities. Our team of experts help organizations expand opportunities to reach new talent, create inclusive environments, and acquire new customers. To learn more about how Global Disability Inclusion, visit www.globaldisabilityinclusion.com.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.

