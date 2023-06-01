Small Business ePATHUSA Selects Deltek Costpoint to Streamline Business Processes in the Cloud

The woman-owned 8(a) small business will use Deltek to improve its processes, efficiency and compliance

HERNDON, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that ePATHUSA, a small business government contracting firm, has selected Deltek Costpoint to streamline processes, maximize efficiency, and remain compliant with security regulations.

ePATHUSA is a women-owned small business (WOSB) and a multiple GSA Schedule holder that has been recognized for its contributions to the industry with multiple awards, including the prestigious Woman-Owned Small Business Award and the Iowa Impact Award. With several offices and a growing team of 70 people across the U.S., ePATHUSA provides recruitment and staffing solutions along with software modernization and data analytics services to a wide range of federal, state, commercial and non-profit entities.

Leadership at ePATHUSA made the decision to make the switch to Deltek Costpoint ERP from QuickBooks®, due to Costpoint's capability to scale with the company and handle the DCAA compliance requirements necessary when working with federal contracts. ePATHUSA needed a more streamlined accounting solution with end-to-end processes – and Deltek, recognized as the trusted industry standard, was the clear choice as its partner.

Deltek Costpoint is the government contracting industry's leading solution that delivers more innovation and greater intelligence at every stage of the project lifecycle. It centralizes the management of projects, people and finances, and scales seamlessly as needs grow, enabling small to enterprise size businesses to win new contracts, manage project profitability and improve customer satisfaction at every stage. Additionally, the integrated cloud offering enables the secure storage of contract data and is consistently enhanced to meet the most up-to-date governmental and agency cybersecurity compliance standards including NIST 800-171.

"We vetted multiple solutions and found Deltek Costpoint to be the best accounting solution for us as we work to grow and scale our business," said Anitha Timiri G, President & CEO at ePATHUSA. "All of our colleagues in the industry are more familiar with Costpoint and trust the solution more than anything else on the market. It was apparent to us that Deltek was the partner we needed to set us up for success in the future. We're looking forward to implementing Deltek Costpoint to have an end-to-end, secure and compliant solution that is recognized as the gold standard among all the different organizations we work with."

"We're proud that Deltek Costpoint has been selected by ePATHUSA as the best solution to help it remain competitive, and compliant, as it scales," said Brian Daniell, Senior VP and Chief Customer Officer at Deltek. "We're looking forward to working with ePATHUSA to help them streamline operations as they continue growing their business." 

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

ePATHUSA was founded in 2005 as a global software consulting and outsourcing company of the highest standard. ePATHUSA is a women-owned small business (WOSB), with more than 70 employees, that provides staffing support and cutting-edge IT solutions that are flexible and adaptable, bringing a modern and strategic approach to every project to deliver optimal results to its clients.

