NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has named QuickBooks as a leading online invoicing platform for UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), recognising its role in helping businesses modernise billing processes, improve visibility over cash flow, and reduce the administrative burden associated with invoicing and payments.

QuickBooks - an accounting and invoicing platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses manage billing, payments, and financial records in one place

The recognition comes as UK SMEs continue to face cash flow pressure, evolving customer payment expectations, and the need to operate efficiently with limited internal resources. In this environment, invoicing software has become a core operational tool rather than a back-office function.

Better Business Advice's assessment focused on usability, flexibility, and relevance to day-to-day SME operations. QuickBooks was recognised for providing an invoicing solution that supports businesses across different stages of growth, from sole traders issuing occasional invoices to SMEs managing recurring and higher-volume billing.

Addressing a Persistent SME Challenge: Cash Flow Visibility

Late payments remain one of the most common operational challenges for UK small businesses. Delayed invoicing, limited insight into payment status, and manual follow-ups can significantly affect cash flow predictability.

QuickBooks' invoicing tools are designed to reduce these friction points by enabling businesses to issue invoices promptly and monitor payment progress in real time. Key capabilities highlighted by Better Business Advice include:

Creating and sending invoices from desktop or mobile devices, allowing businesses to bill clients as soon as work is completed

Notifications that show when invoices have been opened, improving visibility into customer engagement

Automated reminders that reduce the need for manual follow-ups on overdue invoices

A central dashboard showing sent, unpaid, and settled invoices at a glance

Together, these features support faster billing cycles and provide SMEs with clearer insight into expected income, which remains critical for short-term planning and cash management.

Simplifying Invoicing as Businesses Grow

As SMEs scale, administrative tasks often increase in complexity. Processes that once relied on spreadsheets or manual templates can become inefficient and difficult to maintain, particularly as invoice volumes rise.

QuickBooks offers tools designed to streamline invoicing workflows as businesses grow, including:

Converting estimates directly into professional invoices

Setting up recurring invoices for repeat customers or ongoing services

Applying discounts, late fees, and VAT calculations within the invoicing process

Viewing and managing all invoices in one place across web and mobile platforms

By reducing repetitive administrative work, these capabilities allow business owners to spend less time on invoicing tasks and more time focusing on operations and customer relationships.

Supporting Flexible Payments and Modern Expectations

Customer expectations around payments have continued to shift toward digital and flexible options. SMEs increasingly benefit from offering payment methods that reduce friction and encourage faster settlement.

QuickBooks supports this shift by integrating invoicing with multiple payment options and automated reconciliation. Notable features include:

Payment options such as Pay by Bank and card payments through QuickBooks Payments

Integrations with payment partners including PayPal and GoCardless

Automatic reconciliation that matches payments to invoices without manual input

Support for invoicing in multiple currencies, with exchange rate adjustments handled automatically

According to Better Business Advice, this combination of invoicing and payments reflects a broader trend toward embedded financial tools that simplify cash flow management for small businesses.

Customisation, Accessibility, and Scale

QuickBooks also enables SMEs to customise invoice templates to reflect their brand identity, including logos, colours, fonts, and layout options. Multiple templates can be created and managed within the platform, supporting businesses with different services or client types.

Accessibility across desktop and mobile applications allows business owners to manage invoicing wherever they work, an increasingly important factor for tradespeople, consultants, and remote teams.

With more than 6.5 million subscribers worldwide, QuickBooks demonstrates scalability while remaining accessible to smaller businesses. Better Business Advice highlighted this balance as a key consideration in its recognition.

