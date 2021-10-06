Small Business Owners Across California Do Their Part to Save Energy and Keep California Golden

In honor of National Energy Efficiency Day, Energy Upgrade California shares stories of six small businesses who are taking action to fight climate change.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Upgrade California® (EUC), the statewide program encouraging Californians to save energy, is in the business of helping small businesses. In honor of National Energy Efficiency Day, October 6, 2021, Energy Upgrade California is working closely with the California Green Business Network and Chamber of Commerce organizations from across the state to remind small business owners that going green has benefits for their business and the environment.

Bleu Market and Kitchen in Mammoth Lakes, California abandoned wasteful business practices for more energy-efficient methods like clean air filter maintenance and Energy Star Appliances to bring down her business costs while improving her customers' experience.
The delicious salsa at Feel Good Salsa Kitchen in Long Beach, California brings in customers, but the rent incentives owner Dina Feldman offers fellow culinary businesses is helping keep California on track to meet its future energy goals.
Built under the natural shading of the redwoods in Humboldt, California, Fungaia Farm produces amazing mushrooms while utilizing recycled building materials, LED lighting and nature’s elements to keep its energy use minimal.
Mother Nature’s Cleaning in San Rafael, California uses natural, clean ingredients and energy efficient methods to keep costs down while supporting the state’s goal of future energy management.
Andytown Coffee Roasters is teaching customers, employees and fellow business owners how they can save money by making both big and small changes at work.
Staff of Life Natural Foods is the only locally owned and Green Certified market in Santa Cruz, California and use practices like daylight harvesting to save energy and save on costs while providing customers with a quality shopping experience.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8949051-energy-upgrade-california-small-business-owners-fight-climate-change/

Energy efficiency isn't always at the top of the priority list for small businesses who are faced with making tough decisions on operational needs. However, being energy efficient can help businesses reduce their energy use which impacts their bottom line and the environment.

Hear directly from California small business owners who are saving energy from everyday actions like unplugging and lighting to long-term investments like appliances and certifications.

For small businesses, learning how to operate a more energy efficient business can help more than just their bottom line. When we make small changes to our energy use, we can breathe cleaner air, fight climate change, protect ecosystems and wildlife and create positive, lasting change in California. For more information and to join these businesses in the Keep it Golden movement, visit www.energyupgradeca.org.

About Energy Upgrade California:
Created by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) in 2011, Energy Upgrade California® (EUC) is a statewide education, advocacy and outreach initiative to promote energy management concepts, energy efficiency actions and clean energy opportunities for the state's residents and businesses. Energy Upgrade California® is uniting the state in a movement to help California thrive through smarter energy use. For more information visit www.energyupgradeca.org.

