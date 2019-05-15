Small Business Owners Can Now Easily Create and Claim their Yelp Listing within GoDaddy's GoCentral Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced a Yelp integration with its website builder and marketing platform GoCentral. GoCentral is the first website builder that enables users to natively create and claim their Yelp business listing.

According to a Nielsen study , 92 percent of consumers make a purchase after visiting Yelp, the #1 most-visited web property in the business directory category (comScore, February 2019). With this integration, small business owners can maintain a strong online presence by easily creating and claiming a listing, and accessing reviews from one platform. This helps business owners streamline communication with customers and save much needed time.

"Consumers are increasingly turning to online reviews to discover local businesses," said GoDaddy Senior Product Manager Alisa Neymark. "Enabling business owners to create and claim their Yelp business listings from within the GoCentral platform is an efficient and powerful way to foster increased brand loyalty and help attract new customers."

GoDaddy customers are already taking advantage of this feature. James Oregon, owner of Auto Fix Unlimited based in Texas, recently set up a new Yelp account through GoCentral and has already received more than 70 leads, such as quote requests, through Yelp. James says, "Having Yelp in GoCentral is very important because I like to have everything in one place, so I can have access from one single window."

Using GoCentral, the majority of users are able to submit a claim for their business listing in less than four minutes. Once the listing is claimed, the GoCentral dashboard will show key insights about how the business listing is performing, and the user can easily see new reviews in GoCentral so they can respond on Yelp accordingly. For example, GoCentral dashboards revealed that in February, enabled businesses received over one million views from Yelp.

The Yelp integration is available now to all GoCentral customers in the US on the Business Plus and Online Store plans.

To learn more about GoCentral, visit: https://www.godaddy.com/websites/website-builder

To learn more about the GoCentral Yelp Business Listing Feature, visit: https://www.godaddy.com/garage/gocentral-yelp-business-listing-feature/

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With nearly 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

© 2019 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

Related Links

http://www.godaddy.com

