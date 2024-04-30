Small Businesses Bolster the Economy and Benefit Communities

Entrepreneurs persevere through challenges to start and grow successful small businesses.

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses employ 62 million Americans and generate 33% of known export value, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. This National Small Business Month, SCORE is recognizing the incredible impact of America's entrepreneurs in their communities and across the country.

SCORE client Chelsea Kidd (pictured, left) is the owner of consulting business SiteWell Solutions, which focuses on health and wellness services for employees.

"Small businesses are the driving force of our economy, creating jobs and allowing entrepreneurs to fulfill their dreams," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "We join the rest of the nation in celebrating small business owners – the heart of every community – and take pride in partnering with them on their road to success."

Small businesses are starting and growing in communities across America. These entrepreneurs repeatedly overcome challenges and navigate uncharted territory, inspiring future business owners to do the same.

Reaching a goal and helping the community

For many entrepreneurs, owning their own business is not only a dream come true, but also a way to give back. "In January 2019, I quit my job in the corporate wellness industry and started SiteWell Solutions, a wellness consulting business focusing on remote workers," said SCORE client Chelsea Kidd, whose business is based in Bozeman, Mont. "The timing was perfect since the pandemic caused a shift toward employee wellness. I'm grateful to run a company that works hard to improve the quality of life for others."

SCORE client Paulina Enriquez, owner and director of Wonder Kids Learning Center in Arlington, Va., worked with SCORE mentor Richard Rose to overcome roadblocks on her business journey. "With Richard's guidance, I wrote a 30-page business plan in English (my second language) which Richard has described as one of the 'best' business plans he's ever seen," said Enriquez. "It was a real challenge for me and to hear that from someone like Richard with all of his experience made me proud."

Connect with mentors and other entrepreneurs

With more entrepreneurs than ever paving their own path towards building a better life, there is a need for guidance and mentorship. This National Small Business Week, SCORE and the SBA are hosting a Virtual Summit April 30-May 1, bringing together thousands of current and aspiring small business owners to celebrate their success and provide tools and training for continued growth and profitability. The summit is free and includes access to expert-led business sessions, professional advice from SCORE mentors, a virtual exhibit hall with federal resources and services, and opportunities for networking. View the full agenda and register here .

Partnering with small business owners one-on-one, SCORE mentors offer experienced advice and consulting on best practices free of charge for the life of your business. Find a mentor today at score.org .

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at www.score.org .

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

CONTACT:

SCORE

202-968-6428

[email protected]

Looking for a small business expert or owner for an upcoming media story? Email [email protected] to request an interview source.

SOURCE:

https://advocacy.sba.gov/2023/03/07/frequently-asked-questions-about-small-business-2023/

SOURCE SCORE