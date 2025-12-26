Small Moves, Big Reach: MiniMoves Leads the Way in U.S. and International Relocations

HILLSIDE, Ill., Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMoves Inc., the nation's only full-service moving company, uniquely focused on small state-to-state household goods shipments, announces continued leadership and innovation in the small-move sector for both domestic and international relocations. With no minimum weight or shipment size requirement, MiniMoves offers an affordable, efficient, and highly specialized solution for customers moving a few items, a single room, a full apartment, or a small home.

Moving Your World

MiniMoves remains the industry's leading expert in relocations for smaller moves such as studios, one-bedroom apartments, partial home moves, and light furniture shipments. This specialization has positioned MiniMoves as the top choice for customers who want a high-quality moving experience without the high minimum weight requirements and the long transit times of traditional van lines.

A Unique Service Model Built for Today's Moves

MiniMoves provides a tailored moving experience, including:

No minimum weight or size requirements so customers only pay for what they ship





so customers only pay for what they ship Ballpark price tool to demystify the cost of state-to-state moving in seconds





to demystify the cost of state-to-state moving in seconds Guided virtual pre-move surveys for convenient, detailed move planning and accurate pricing





for convenient, detailed move planning and accurate pricing Guaranteed price quotes help customers budget their moving expenses with confidence





help customers budget their moving expenses with confidence Basic disassembly and reassembly are included for beds, tables, and other furniture





for beds, tables, and other furniture Packing options available for full packing service, partial packing for breakables or difficult items, or minimum packing of mattresses and mirrors for safety.





for full packing service, partial packing for breakables or difficult items, or minimum packing of mattresses and mirrors for safety. Inside pick-up and delivery with final placement and arrangement of the furniture





with final placement and arrangement of the furniture Day-specific loading and reliable transit times with a 98% on-time record





and reliable transit times with a 98% on-time record 24/7 support via phone or Virtual Assistant at 800-300-MOVE (6683)

MiniMoves' service agents follow a specific in-home service process refined for more than 34 years to deliver consistent quality outcomes. This network of local service providers undergoes rigorous training and certification in MiniMoves' method of moving. Shipments are protected using MiniMoves' cloth furniture pads and shipped in proprietary containers engineered for safety and efficiency, with lower carbon consumption than other small-shipment moving methods. This proven process consistently delivers quality outcomes and reduces the environmental footprint of each move.

What Customers Are Saying

Customers across the country continue to rely on MiniMoves' precision small-move expertise:

"Very easy, professional, good communication, and all my stuff arrived on time! Great service!"

— Jemma Fadum

Industry-Leading Performance and Nationwide Reach

MiniMoves' performance metrics reflect the company's exceptional reliability and quality standards:

96% National Coverage – service available in cities large and small

– service available in cities large and small 7% Claims Rate – dramatically lower than the 24% industry average

– dramatically lower than the 24% industry average 190,000+ Completed Moves – trusted state-to-state specialists

– trusted state-to-state specialists 140 Certified Network Terminals – all trained in MiniMoves' unique quality service process

– all trained in MiniMoves' unique quality service process 98% On-Time Record – reliable date scheduling with predictable transit times

Small Moves, Smaller Moves, Bigger Savings — Domestic & International

MiniMoves also proudly serves customers relocating internationally through its global moving services operation, MM Worldwide, offering their customers:

Service options for all shipments from small moves to large full container load moves





All transportation modes offered via land, sea, or air





Single point of contact support providing customs clearance and in-country delivery





Options include MiniKūb for fast, economical DIY service for US domestic and international shipments for up to 100 pounds of personal items and pro gear.

Whether moving across the U.S. or across the world, with a shipment large or small, MiniMoves delivers an affordable experience tailored to needs.

Plan Your Move Today

MiniMoves recommends booking four (4) weeks in advance for best availability, though short-notice moves may be accommodated. Customers can:

Start a quote instantly:

https://www.minimoves.com

Call Anytime (24/7):

800-300-MOVE (6683) – Speak with a move coordinator or get fast answers from the MiniMoves Virtual Assistant.

About MiniMoves ®

MiniMoves, Inc. is a nationwide full-service household goods mover using a unique service process that has been refined over thirty-four years to deliver efficient, affordable state-to-state moving. MiniMoves® is an American Trucking Associations' Certified Pro Mover, has earned a BBB A+ Rating, and has received many positive social media reviews. MiniMoves® is also honored to be featured in a PBS documentary, Viewpoint, hosted by Dennis Quaid! See it at your local PBS station or watch it here now!

For information, contact Maria Pavletic, Director of Marketing

708- 273-5402

[email protected]

