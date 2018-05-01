Small Satellite Services: Global Market Forecasts to 2022 - High Investments by Venture Companies / Growth of Cloud Computing Market / Satellite Miniaturization

Key factors, such as increasing demand for internet access to areas without broadband connectivity and satellite miniaturization are expected to fuel the growth of the small satellite services market. However, factors, such as lack of dedicated launch vehicles and design-related limitations may act as restraints for the growth of the small satellite services market.

Based on platform, the minisatellite segment is projected to lead the small satellite services market during the forecast period. Minisatellites provide services, such as telecommunication, earth observation & meteorology, scientific research & exploration, mapping & navigation, and surveillance & security. The nanosatellite segment is projected to witness the highest growth. The low mission cost of nanosatellites has led to an increasing demand for these services in the defense sector.

Based on vertical, the commercial segment is projected to lead the small satellite services market during the forecast period, followed by the government & military segment. Small satellites help commercial companies gather global real-time data and distribute it at a surprisingly low price to their customers across a wide geographic area. Furthermore, advancements in terrestrial computing and the ability of satellites to communicate with one another have helped enhance the usefulness of small satellites in services, such as scientific research.

North America led the small satellite services market in 2016. The rising demand for small satellites in the defense sector is due to their use for surveillance activities, which ensures continued access to real-time data. The small satellite services market in North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017.

Key players profiled in the small satellite services market report include Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore), Eutelsat Communications S.A. (France), EchoStar Corporation (US), Inmarsat plc (UK), and Viasat, Inc. (US), among others.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Satellite Miniaturization

Increasing Focus on Reducing Mission Cost

High Investments By Venture Companies in the Small Satellite Services Market

Growth of Cloud Computing Market

Increasing Use of Small Satellite Remote Sensing Services

Increased Demand for Situational Awareness (SA)

Restraints

Programmatic and Scientific Risks Involved in the Production of Small Satellites

Lack of Dedicated Launch Vehicles for Small Satellite

Design-Related Limitations of Small Satellites

Opportunities

High Data Rate Communication

Proposed Development of Satellite Networks to Provide Internet Access Without Broadband Connectivity

Demand for Leo-Based Services

Challenges

Radio Spectrum Availability Issues

Scarce Intellectual Asset

Increasing Number of Proposed Small Satellites May Lead to Regulatory Challenges

