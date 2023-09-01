Smaller, Smarter, Faster: How Consumer Electronics and Automation Fuel the Global Board-to-Board Connectors Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Board-to-Board Connectors Market by Type (Pin Headers, and Sockets), Pin Headers (Stacked & Shrouded) Pitch (Less Than 1 mm, 1 mm to 2 mm, Greater Than 2 mm), Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global board-to-board connectors market is poised for significant growth, with its value expected to rise from USD 11.6 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 15.4 billion by 2028. This projection signifies a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Driving Forces:

The surge in demand for smaller electronic devices like wearables, portable electronics, and smart appliances is a key driver for the board-to-board connectors market. Manufacturers seek connectors that offer space-efficient designs while ensuring reliable interconnections between Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). Additionally, the increasing automation in developing economies is contributing to the demand for board-to-board connectors, which are vital components in automated systems.

Key Market Segment:

The segment featuring board-to-board connectors with pitch sizes less than 1 mm is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The trend towards miniaturization and compact designs in various industries is driving this growth. As the demand for smaller, lighter, and more portable electronic devices increases, the need for connectors with smaller pitch sizes becomes crucial to accommodate components within limited spaces.

Dominance of Consumer Electronics:

The consumer electronics segment holds the largest market share in the board-to-board connectors market. Driven by high consumer demand and shorter product lifecycles, the consumer electronics industry focuses on large-scale production. Board-to-board connectors, being integral to consumer electronics assembly, are supplied in substantial quantities to meet the industry's requirements. The trend of creating smaller and slimmer devices necessitates the use of compact board-to-board connectors to accommodate densely packed components on PCBs.

China's Leadership in Asia Pacific:

China is set to dominate the board-to-board connectors market in the Asia Pacific region. The country's reputation as a global manufacturing hub, known for cost-effective production capabilities and large-scale manufacturing infrastructure, plays a significant role. With an extensive network of electronic component manufacturers and suppliers, China efficiently produces board-to-board connectors at competitive prices. Its manufacturing expertise and economies of scale attract both domestic and international customers.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increased Demand for Miniaturized and Compact Devices with High-Density Interconnections

Rapid Technological Advancements in Various Industries

Increasing Demand for Industrial Automation and Robotics

Restraints:

Technological Complexities Associated with Application-Specific Development

Challenges: Signal Integrity and High-Speed Data Transmission

Cost Optimization and Pricing Pressure

Opportunities:

Rising Deployment of High-Capacity Data Centers and 5G Technology in Asia-Pacific

Growing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge Computing Technologies

Case Studies Highlight Innovation:

Japan Aviation Electronics partnered with an automobile manufacturer to supply board-to-board connectors for Integrated Electronic Control Unit (ECU) applications. Global Connector Technology (GCT) developed a custom 54-position pin header insulator to address specific customer needs.

Companies Mentioned:

3M

ABB

Aces Electronics Co., Ltd.

AirBorn, Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

AUK

Csconn Corporation

Eaton

Emerson Electric Co.

EPT GmbH

Erni Deutschland GmbH

FIT Hon Teng Limited

Harting Technology Group

Harwin

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

JST Sales America, Inc.

Kel Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Metz Connect GmbH

Molex, LLC

Omron Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corp

Phoenix Contact

Rockwell Automation

Rosenberger

Samtec

Siemens

SMK Corporation

TE Connectivity

Yamaichi Electronics Co.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 228 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $15.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8 % Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmfhc8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets