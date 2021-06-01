Small/Mid-size Semiconductor Equipment Markets and Strategies Report 2021

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Niche Markets and Strategies for Small/Mid-size Semiconductor Equipment Companies" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report we identify areas of semiconductor-related technologies where a small or mid-sized company can compete.

These high-tech applications segmented include Wafer Level Processing (WLP), 3-D TSV, Non-volatile Memory Devices MRAM, RRAM and FeRAM, Ultrathin Wafers, MEMs, HB-LEDs, Compound Semiconductors, Thin Film Read/Write Heads for HDD, and SAW Vs. BAW filters. Each of these applications is analyzed and forecast.

The report is segmented into three chapters. In Chapter 2 we identify high-tech applications that are fabricated on 300mm wafers. This is the realm of the large equipment manufacturers, and so the focus of the chapter is on how a small or mid-sized company can compete - namely in the area of niche processing capabilities from a technology point of view.



In Chapter 3 we discuss high-tech applications that are built on non- 300mm wafers. These should be the focal point of a small and mid-size company because often the large companies will address applications on 300mm wafers and ignore niche applications where the size of the market does not represent a need for the semiconductor manufacturer to invest in a 300mm fab or utilize a foundry for small runs. In-house manufacturing is performed on 150mm and 200mm wafer sizes.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Niche Markets for PROCESSES for 300mm Wafers

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Wafer Level Processing (WLP)

2.2.1 Introduction

2.2.2 Flip Chip/WLP Processing Issues and Trends

Wafer Bumping

Wafer Level Packaging

Pad Redistribution

Wafer Bumping Costs

2.2.3 Lithography Issues And Trends

2.2.4 UBM Etch Issues And Trends

2.2.5 Metallization Issues and Trends

Gold Bumping Metallization

Solder Bumping Metallization

2.2.6 Analysis of WLP Market

2.3D TSV

2.3.1 Insight Into Critical Issues

2.3.2 Cost Structure

2.3.3 Critical Processing Technologies

2.3.4 Evaluation Of Critical Development Segments

2.3.5 TSV Device Forecast

2.4 Non-volatile Memory Devices MRAM, RRAM and FeRAM

2.4.1 Processing Requirements for MRAMs

2.4.2 Processing Requirements for RRAMs

2.4.3 Processing Requirements for FeRAMs

2.4.4 Roadmap for Commercialization

2.5 Ultrathin Wafers

2.5.1 Applications for Ultrathin Wafers

2.5.2 Substrate Thinning

2.5.3 Backside Metallization Requirements

2.5.4 Surface Stress Relief

2.5.5 Ultrathin Wafer Market



Chapter 3 Niche Markets for EQUIPMENT for SUB 300mm Wafers

3.1 Introduction

3.2 MEMs

3.2.1 The MEMS Market Infrastructure

3.2.2 Forecast Of The Key Applications And Markets

MEMS Device Market Forecast

MEMS System Market Forecast

3.2.3 Markets for Equipment and Materials Suppliers

3.3 HB-LEDs

3.3.1 Recent Progress in High Brightness LED Technology and Applications

3.3.2 LED Manufacturing Process

3.3.3 OLED Manufacturing Process

3.3.4 Outlook for the Worldwide HB-LED Market

3.4 Compound Semiconductors

3.4.1 GaAs Devices

3.4.2 Equipment Trends

3.4.3 Wafer Sizes

3.4.4 GaAs IC Market Forecast

3.4.5 Competing Against SiGe

3.4.6 Competing Against Gallium Nitride

Costs

Starting Material

Epitaxial Growth

Challenges

R&D Needs

3.5 Thin Film Read/Write Heads for HDD

3.5.1 Trends in HDDs

3.5.2 Recording Head Market Forecast

3.5.3 Head Processing

3.5.4 Head Fabrication - CMP, Deposition, Lithography

3.5.5 CMP Challenges

3.5.6 Lithography Challenges

3.6 The Filtering Options Across Spectrum: SAW Vs. BAW

3.6.1 Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filtering

3.6.2 Temperature Compensated SAW (TC-SAW)

3.6.3 Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Filtering

3.6.4 Film Bulk Acoustic Resonator (FBAR)

3.6.5 Filter Market

