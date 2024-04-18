Smalls Sliders and Pantone® Blend Culinary Creativity to Craft Smorange™

Where brand color becomes more than just a symbol but a guiding principle

ATLANTA, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smalls Sliders , dubbed one of the fastest-growing QSR brands in the industry, is continuing to disrupt the restaurant space with the official launch of its signature color, Smorange™. The introduction of Smorange marks a collaborative effort between Smalls Sliders and the Pantone Color Institute to craft a vibrant tribute to the spirit of the innovative brand that's shaking up the big burger industry.

Introducing Smorange™

The bright and energetic orange hue that is quickly becoming one of the brand's most recognizable assets, Smorange represents more than just a color; it embodies the energy, attitude, and character of Smalls Sliders. The color development process, in partnership with the Pantone Color Institute, began by utilizing an existing Pantone Color, which was then meticulously adjusted for density levels to achieve a brighter, more vibrant custom variation. Through a detailed and collaborative process, various color samples with differing densities were reviewed, culminating in the selection of the final hue, a nod to the brand's essence.

"Crafting Smorange in partnership with the Pantone Color Institute was a pivotal moment in our journey as we navigate our trajectory of explosive growth," said Maria Rivera, Smalls Sliders CEO. "Smorange isn't just our color. It's our energy, attitude, and essence—bright, vibrant, and a little in your face. We are excited to officially start introducing Smorange to our Squad members, Frequent Sliders, and the rest of the world."

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature Smorange colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, with more than 200 Cans open or under development throughout 18 states. The brand continues to garner high-level industry recognition, with Nation's Restaurant News featuring Smalls Sliders in its "Breakout Brands of 2023," and QSR Magazine ranking the brand in its annual QSR 50 Contenders list. Other accolades include ranking on Entrepreneur magazine's "Top New & Emerging Franchises" list.

For more information about Smalls Sliders, Slide Thru to www.smallssliders.com .

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Equipped with a streamlined drive-thru, walk-up window and unique modular buildout, the Atlanta-based brand is headed towards nationwide growth with locations opening across the Southeast, Southwest, Midwest, and West Coast. These expansion plans are spearheaded by Smalls Sliders' stacked leadership team, each bringing numerous decades of restaurant experience to the table. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur Brandon Landry, is led by CEO Maria Rivera, brand is backed by industry veterans, 10 Point Capital, and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors.

For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com .

Pantone: A Universal Language of Color

Pantone helps creators to achieve color consistency for graphics, fashion, and product design. Pantone Connect®, a mobile app, allows users to search, pick, and convert colors as part of their creative workflow. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity, and color consulting for brands and manufacturers. Pantone B2B Licensing enables licensees to communicate and reproduce approved Pantone values in their products. Learn more and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

