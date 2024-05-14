Smalls Sliders Goes Big with Celebrations for National Slider Day

The fast-growing cheeseburger slider brand is offering its loyalty rewards members free sliders on May 15th

ATLANTA, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smalls Sliders , the brand disrupting the big burger industry with its fresh-to-order cheeseburger sliders, is standing by their purpose of "making your day a small bit better" by offering its Smalls Sliders Loyalty Rewards members with one free slider with purchase on National Slider Day, Wednesday, May 15 and a chance to win free sliders for a year.

Smalls Sliders National Slider Day

How to Enjoy National Slider Day at Smalls Sliders… at Home or at Our Can!

This National Slider Day, enjoy a free slider at any Smalls Sliders location in Louisiana or Mississippi. Not a member of the Smalls Squad yet? It's not too late! To qualify, download the Smalls Sliders app and sign up for our loyalty rewards by 11:59 p.m. on May 14. Once registered, visit any location in person or order online for delivery or pickup. Each Rewards Member is entitled to one free slider with their purchase, a celebration of sliders with every bite!

To make the day even more "Smauce-some" select Smalls Sliders patios will be decked out in festive decor, creating the perfect backdrop for anyone who chooses to dine at the Can during National Slider Day.

"National Slider Day is all about celebrating the simple joys of a good cheeseburger slider," shared Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. "We're thrilled to give our frequent sliders something to rave about, something to brag about, and something to reminisce about."

Free Sliders For A Year!

One lucky member of the Smalls Rewards program will win free sliders for a year. To enter, participants must join our Instagram contest and download the Smalls Sliders app by 11:59 p.m on May 14. The winner will receive a $500 Smalls gift card, estimated at $500 in value. Don't miss your chance to enjoy a year of sliders from Smalls!

The excitement doesn't stop after National Slider Day. Frequent Sliders can continue to collect points on all orders made through the Smalls Sliders website, app, or in-person. Every dollar spent earns 10 points, helping guests quickly accumulate rewards for future slide-thrus.

Download Smalls Sliders' new iOS or Android app today and celebrate National Slider Day by earning rewards with every delicious bite!

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Equipped with a streamlined drive-thru, walk-up window and unique modular buildout, the Atlanta-based brand is headed towards nationwide growth with locations opening across the Southeast, Southwest, Midwest, and West Coast. These expansion plans are spearheaded by Smalls Sliders' stacked leadership team, each bringing numerous decades of restaurant experience to the table. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry and is backed by industry veterans, 10 Point Capital, and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors.

For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com .

SOURCE Smalls Sliders