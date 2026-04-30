Smalls Sliders Makes National Hamburger Month a Smalls Bit Better

Slide thru for National Slider Day, limited edition scratch off cards, and a chance to win free Smalls for a year

ATLANTA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smalls Sliders is turning up the flavor for National Hamburger Month. The Atlanta-based slider brand, known for its signature "Smorange" shipping Cans and cooked-to-order sliders, is celebrating the most slider-obsessed month on the calendar with exclusive deals, bold flavor, and a few surprises along the way.

Fresh off the debut of its first-ever new menu item, Smalls Sliders is turning up the heat with the BBQ Bacon Jalapeño Slider, a sweet-and-spicy slider featuring a beef patty topped with bacon, pickled jalapeños and barbecue sauce on a toasted bun. The launch reflects broader consumer interest in layered, high-impact flavors, especially among younger diners.

"We pay attention to where guest preferences are going, and sweet-meets-heat is the moment," said Michael Alberici, Chief Marketing Officer at Smalls Sliders. "The BBQ Bacon Jalapeño Slider fits our brand and enhances the experience, and we're bringing National Hamburger Month to life in a way that feels unmistakably Smalls."

Making May A Smalls Bit Better

May the 4th Be With You : The force is strong… but so is a free slider. On May 4, registered loyalty members score an exclusive Buy a Combo 3, Get a 4th slider FREE. Not in the loyalty program yet? Join up and may the savings be with you.

: The force is strong… but so is a free slider. On May 4, registered loyalty members score an exclusive Buy a Combo 3, Get a 4th slider FREE. Not in the loyalty program yet? Join up and may the savings be with you. National Slider Day on May 15: Smalls is making it a Smalls bit better with loyalty members receiving a FREE Slider with ANY purchase. Plus, guests can score a scratch-off card for more free Smalls and a chance to win free sliders for a year on their Instagram account at @smalls_sliders.

Smalls is making it a Smalls bit better with loyalty members receiving a FREE Slider with ANY purchase. Plus, guests can score a scratch-off card for more free Smalls and a chance to win free sliders for a year on their Instagram account at @smalls_sliders. Memorial Day on May 25: A Smalls bit of appreciation for our military members. Military members who show a valid ID will receive 10% off their order.

Guests can build their ideal meal with options like the Biggie Smalls, which doubles the meat and cheese, or add bacon to any slider. The menu also features seasoned waffle fries, seasonally available Strawberry Lemonade, and hand-spun milkshakes in flavors like Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, and Strawberry.

These limited-time offers are available for loyalty members. Joining is easy. Sign up online or download the Smalls Sliders iOS or Android app and start earning rewards with every bite. For more information about Smalls Sliders, visit www.smallssliders.com, or follow them on social.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange™-colored shipping containers, called "Cans." This deliberately focused menu has fueled the brand's rapid growth from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide. The brand is brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors.

For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com.

Social :

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallsSliders

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smalls_sliders

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@smallssliders

Media Contact

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected]

SOURCE Smalls Sliders