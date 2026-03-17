SMALLS SLIDERS Turns Up the Heat with First-Ever New Slider: BBQ Bacon Jalapeño

Limited time menu item launches March 17

ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smalls Sliders, the industry-disrupting cheeseburger slider brand rapidly growing across the country, is making brand history with the launch of its first-ever new slider: the BBQ Bacon Jalapeño Slider, arriving at all locations on March 17 for a limited time.

The new BBQ Bacon Jalapeño Slider delivers the ultimate heat meets sweet flavor featuring a juicy, cooked-to-order beef patty topped with crispy bacon, pickled jalapeños, and smoky barbecue sauce, all stacked on Smalls' signature toasted bun.

The launch marks the first time the brand has expanded beyond its famously simple menu and marks the first time Smalls has introduced an entirely new slider build.

"This is a milestone moment for Smalls," said Michael Alberici, Chief Marketing Officer at Smalls Sliders. "We've built our brand around doing one thing exceptionally well - cheeseburger sliders. With the BBQ Bacon Jalapeño slider, we're introducing an item that brings the heat, the sweet, and the kind of bold flavor our guests are ready for."

Designed to pair perfectly with Smalls' seasoned waffle fries and hand-spun milkshakes, the BBQ Bacon Jalapeño Slider is even better alongside the returning Strawberry Shake and the brand's new Strawberry Lemonade.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange™-colored shipping containers, called "Cans." This deliberately focused menu has fueled the brand's rapid growth from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide.

The brand is brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com.

Photos: HERE

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SOURCE Smalls Sliders