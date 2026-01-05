Smart Access Goes Invisible - Xthings Unveils a New Era of Smart Lock Control with Proximity Sensing, Next-Gen Biometrics and Universal Compatibility

New ULTRALOQ Latch 7 Pro and ULTRALOQ Bolt Sense lead the shift from "smart locks" to seamless experiences

LAS VEGAS and SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, Xthings is reshaping the smart home: moving from "smart locks" to a unified, intuitive experience, where technology works naturally, without friction. Building on Xthings' track record of turning emerging standards into trusted, real-world solutions, its ULTRALOQ product line is helping lead the shift to Smart Access: a future where presence, identity, and interoperability finally work together at the front door.

Commercial-Grade Smart Access Built on Open Standards (ULTRALOQ Latch 7 Pro) Next-Gen Smart Security with Face and Palm Recognition (ULTRALOQ Bolt Sense) Unlocks by presence. Not proximity. (ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission UWB)

At CES 2026, Xthings introduces its overarching theme as "Connect Future," signaling a new approach to entry where your door unlocks naturally, securely, and only for you. At the front door, this vision comes to life as Smart Access - combining proximity, identity, and interoperability to make entry automatic, secure, and intuitive. It is enabled by Ultra-Wideband (UWB) presence unlock, planned Aliro support for NFC and UWB digital keys, next-generation biometrics including palm vein and 3D facial recognition, and broader interoperability through planned Matter and long-range Z-Wave support. ULTRALOQ products are designed to work across leading smart-home ecosystems, including Apple, Alexa, Google, and other popular third-party platforms. ULTRALOQ is a core pillar of Xthings' broader vision to orchestrate intelligent, connected experiences across the modern home, unifying devices, intelligence, and services through a single, cohesive ecosystem.

"Keyless entry shouldn't feel like a workflow," said Raj Sundar, Senior Director of Product Management at Xthings. "The next era of smart access is invisible: your credentials, your proximity, and your biometric identity working together securely, so your home responds naturally to you."

Headlining CES 2026: Two New Flagship Locks for Frictionless Entry

ULTRALOQ Latch 7 Pro: Available Q1 2026.

Xthings ULTRALOQ Latch 7 Pro is the flagship standards-first latch-style smart lock designed for real-world homes and professional installations. Engineered to BHMA/ANSI requirements, it is built to work across leading smart home ecosystems, without locking homeowners into a single proprietary platform.

Latch 7 Pro is designed around modern interoperability, with planned Aliro support to help enable a future of universal, standards-based digital keys. It will support Matter over Thread for fast, reliable, local-first connectivity that keeps smart access responsive and seamless.

For installations that rely on Z-Wave, Latch 7 Pro will also support long-range Z-Wave on the Z-Wave 800 Series platform, delivering robust security, extended coverage that can reduce repeater needs in many installs, and improved battery efficiency.

ULTRALOQ Bolt Sense: Available Q2 2026

ULTRALOQ Bolt Sense is designed for the most natural "walk-up and enter" experience - treating your unique biometric identity as the credential, rather than a phone, app, or PIN. Bolt Sense combines 3D facial recognition with palm vein authentication, a biometric method that reads sub-surface vein patterns, to deliver fast, touch-free entry. This dual-biometric approach is designed to be more forgiving than fingerprints in everyday life - handling wet or dry hands, worn fingerprints, or "arms-full" arrivals with ease.

While palm-vein recognition is still an emerging feature in mainstream consumer smart locks, it is rapidly gaining traction as a next-generation access method due its strong balance of convenience and security. Bolt Sense pairs that dual-biometric approach with active approach sensing, eliminating the need to hunt for sensors or keypads, along with advanced infrared and adaptive low-light performance engineered to work reliably from total darkness to harsh daylight.

With built-in Wi-Fi and planned Matter support, Bolt Sense is positioned to slot cleanly into modern smart-home ecosystems, helping smart access feel less like setup and troubleshooting and more like an always-on experience.

Bolt Mission UWB: Now Available

Building further momentum into 2026, Xthings announced that the highly anticipated ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission UWB deadbolt, unveiled at CES 2025, is now available for purchase.

Powered by Ultra-Wideband (UWB) precision, Bolt Mission UWB delivers truly hands-free access that's designed to feel both effortless and intentional - unlocking as you arrive while helping prevent accidental triggers and maintaining strong security. It represents the next step in ULTRALOQ's Smart Access vision: automatic, secure, and elegantly simple.

Future Products on Display at CES

AT CES 2026, ULTRALOQ is also previewing its expanded smart-lock roadmap, highlighting future products built on the connectivity standards shaping the next era of Smart Access.

This includes upcoming ULTRALOQ locks based on the Z-Wave 800 series platform, featuring S2 security, SmartStart, extended Z-Wave Long Range performance to reduce repeater requirements in many installations, and improved battery efficiency. ULTRALOQ is also showcasing continued expansion of its Matter smart-lock portfolio, enabling broader cross-platform compatibility across leading smart-home ecosystems.

See the full ULTRALOQ lineup at CES 2026 at the Xthings booth: Venetian Expo: Booth #52317.

About Xthings

Xthings is a global AIoT and smart security company behind leading brands including ULTRALOQ smart locks, Ulticam AI security cameras, Anviz access control and biometrics, and other connected solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. Combining hardware, software, and cloud intelligence, Xthings delivers secure, intelligent, and seamless experiences across residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

About ULTRALOQ

ULTRALOQ, a best-selling smart lock line under Xthings, is dedicated to developing innovative and secure smart access solutions. With a focus on blending cutting-edge technology with convenience, ULTRALOQ products are designed to provide a secure and keyless entry experience for both homes and businesses, making smart security more accessible than ever.

