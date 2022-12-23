DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Air Purifier Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global smart air purifier market.

The global smart air purifier market is expected to grow from $6.05 billion in 2021 to $6.89 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 13.9%. The smart air purifier market is expected to reach $10.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

Major players in the smart air purifier market are Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Xiaomi, Unilever Blueair, Coway Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Dyson Technology Limited, LG Electronics, Sunbeam Products Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Amaircare, Alencorp, Arovast Corporation, Winix Inc., Bluestar Limited, Smart Air, Oransi, Airpura Industries, and 3M.

The smart air purifier market consists of sales of smart air purifiers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the purification of airborne toxins and particulate matter. Smart air purifiers are used to minimize the presence of total volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, smoke, pollen grains, dust, harmful chemicals, gases, and other pollutants in the air.

A smart air purifier is an upgraded version of a traditional air purifier that is incorporated with technology to provide pure, dust, and contaminate-free air. It is connected to wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and can be remotely operated by using an app on smartphones to measure and monitor airborne particles in the surroundings and deliver real-time captured data.

The main types of products in smart air purifiers are dust collectors, fume and smoke collectors, and others. Dust collectors are air cleansing equipment designed to improve commercial or industrial air quality by capturing particulate matter. The different techniques include high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA), thermodynamic sterilization systems (TSS), ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, ionizer purifiers, activated carbon filtration, and others. It is employed in commercial and residential sectors and is distributed through aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the smart air purifier market in 2021. The regions covered in the smart air purifier market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The smart air purifier market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides smart air purifier market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a smart air purifier market share, detailed smart air purifier market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the smart air purifier industry. This smart air purifier market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increasing prevalence of airborne diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the smart air purifier market going forward. Airborne diseases such as COVID-19 are caused by the transmission of viruses through the air from one person to another in the form of droplets or aerosolized particles. Rising airborne disease cases promote the use of air purifiers as the patients face breathing issues.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a specialized government agency of the United Nations, as of July 11, 2021, there were 558 million coronavirus cases globally. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases will increase the growth of the smart air purifier market.

Technological advancements are shaping the smart air purifier market. Major companies operating in the smart air purifier market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position and meet consumer demand.

For example, in May 2021, Levoit, a US-based air purifier company, launched the Levoit VeSync Core 400s, an air purifier with HEPA Smart Technology. This captures bacteria, viruses, mold, pollen, and pet dander as well as neutralizes smoke, volatile organic compounds, cooking smells, fumes, and pet odors. It senses air quality changes up to ten times faster and automatically adjusts the fan speed.

In November 2021, iRobot Corp., a US-based technology company, acquired Aeris Cleantec AG for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, iRobot aimed to expand its addressable market and diversify its product portfolio. Aeris Cleantec AG is a Switzerland-based premium air purifier company.

The countries covered in the smart air purifier market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

